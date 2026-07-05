15 RFAs File For Arbitration, Including Jason Robertson, Trevor Zegras, Jet Greaves And More

A total of 15 NHL players have filed for salary arbitration. Here is the full list of RFAs who will have their next contract decided by an arbitrator.
The 5 p.m. ET deadline for RFAs to file for arbitration has passed, and a total of 15 NHL players have filed.
Per the NHLPA, the 15 RFAs who have filed for arbitration are Jason Robertson, Trevor Zegras, Jet Greaves, Akira Schmid, Cole Perfetti, Jamie Drysdale, Braden Schneider, Connor McMichael, Xavier Bourgault, Kirby Dach, Alex Jeffries, Nick Robertson, Peyton Krebs, Cole Sillinger, and Ronan Seeley.
By filing for arbitration, players become eligible for a maximum of a two-year contract, but those one year away from becoming unrestricted free agents can only be awarded a one-year contract.
The arbitration process is completed by the team and the player, who present their case for the contract’s price tag. More often than not, the team low-balls, while the player puts an unrealistic price. An arbitrator is used to help find the middle ground based on production, age and the term, whether it’s one year or two.
This would have been the fourth consecutive season where the number of players filing for arbitration has dropped. In 2022, 24 players filed for arbitration; in 2023, the number slightly dropped to 22; in 2024, the number dropped significantly to 14; and in 2025, just 11. But with 15 players filing for arbitration, there are four more than last year.
There are several very interesting cases, most notably Jason Robertson. Robertson was looking to be the highest-paid player on the Dallas Stars, reportedly seeking an eight-year contract at $14 million per year.
The Stars held firm on their stance, and now the two parties will head to arbitration. A deal can still be conducted before the date, but if they can’t come to terms, Robertson and the Stars will agree to a one-year deal before the 26-year-old becomes a UFA.
Elsewhere, Trevor Zegras is an interesting case as well. He completed his first season with the Philadelphia Flyers and set career highs in goals and points. The Flyers recently shocked the hockey world when they tendered a five-year, $18 million AAV offer sheet to Leo Carlsson.
If the Anaheim Ducks do not match the offer sheet, it will significantly hinder their cap space, although they likely would have had enough space to sign Zegras to a long-term deal. Now, Zegras can only be signed to a two-year deal.
Connor McMichael and Akira Schmid were both dealt in the off-season and are now heading to arbitration. McMichael is coming off a down season with the Washington Capitals, but with a new role with the St. Louis Blues, he can get back to his scoring ways as he did in the 2024-25 season.
Schmid, on the other hand, will be a backup goaltender for the Florida Panthers behind Jacob Markstrom. Schmid played a career-high 34 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season but recorded a save percentage below .900.
Jet Greaves is coming off a strong season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he locked down the No. 1 role and earned a spot on Team Canada’s World Championship roster.
Cole Perfetti and Jamie Drysdale were both highly regarded prospects but haven’t broken out just yet. The two Canadians are 24 years old, looking to take the next step.
In all, the Flyers and Blue Jackets lead the way with two players filing for arbitration.
The arbitration dates will be announced later, but until then, players and teams may negotiate.
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