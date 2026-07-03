NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Buzz On Jason Robertson, Dylan Larkin And Alexander Nikishin

Contract talks continue between the Stars and Jason Robertson, the Red Wings set a high asking price for the Wild for Dylan Larkin, and the Rangers were interested in Alexander Nikishin.
The ongoing uncertainty over Jason Robertson's future with the Dallas Stars made him the subject of media trade chatter.
While both sides continue to negotiate a new contract, the 26-year-old left winger recently reportedly rejected a trade to the Seattle Kraken last week by declining their eight-year contract offer.
Robertson is an RFA with arbitration rights. If he files for arbitration by the July 5 deadline, he'll become ineligible to sign an offer sheet with another team.
It's believed Robertson wants a long-term deal worth an average annual value of $14 million, while the Stars prefer not to exceed $12 million.
Other clubs are watching the Robertson contract talks, looking for an opportunity to swing a trade for him if his negotiations reach an impasse.
Josh Yohe of The Athletic claimed the Pittsburgh Penguins "absolutely" want to trade for Robertson. He believes they have the assets to make a pitch to the Stars. They also have about $25.5 million in cap space, more than enough to meet his expensive contract needs.
Meanwhile, in Detroit, the Red Wings are no closer to trading captain Dylan Larkin, who requested a trade last month.
GM Steve Yzerman said he would do what's best for his club, adding there was no guarantee that he would move the 29-year-old center.
TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday that Larkin has been unwilling to expand his three-team trade list, which puts the Red Wings in a bind. Those clubs are the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers, but the Wild are the only club that could come close to meeting Yzerman's asking price.
On Wednesday, Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos claimed the Red Wings would trade Larkin to the Wild if they could get Matt Boldy in return. If that deal were possible, however, it would've happened by now.
At some point, Larkin will have to include more clubs in his list of destinations if he hopes to be moved before training camp opens in September. Otherwise, this could drag on throughout the summer and into next season.
Turning to the New York Rangers, the team made news Friday by announcing Quentin Dolan, the son of James Dolan, is the new president, chief operating officer and alternate governor of the Original Six club. He's assuming day-to-day responsibilities of the franchise while James Dolan steps back.
Quentin Dolan will work closely with GM Chris Drury, who was active this week in the trade market and free agency,
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Tuesday that the Rangers were interested in Alexander Nikishin. It's believed the Carolina Hurricanes are open to moving the 24-year-old defenseman, who is an RFA coming off his entry-level contract.
Friedman indicated the Rangers offered up draft picks, including a first-rounder, but the Hurricanes wanted a player in return. He felt the Blueshirts would try again as they really like Nikishin.
However, it remains to be seen if the Rangers have room for Nikishin after making a series of signings and trades since July 1, including the acquisitions of defenseman Sean Durzi from Utah and blueliner Marcus Pettersson from Vancouver.
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