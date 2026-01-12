2025-26 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 15 Primer And Pickups: Oilers Play Five Times

Thatcher Demko was swiftly placed on IR on Sunday following his injury on Saturday, which means he's out for at least a week. Given how the Canucks' season has been going, there will be no rush to get him back, and that could mean Lankinen gets the bulk of the starts for the rest of the season. He has not been as sharp as he was last season – unsurprisingly – and will provide most of his fantasy value through volume, with third-string rookie Nikita Tolopilo serving as his understudy.