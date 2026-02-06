Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
Prospect Power Rankings: The Hockey Prospect World Doesn't Stop During Olympics cover image

Prospect Power Rankings: The Hockey Prospect World Doesn't Stop During Olympics

Ryan Kennedy
4h
Partner
Pinned
6,278Members·86,238Posts
RyanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

This week in our hockey prospect power rankings: a battle of the titans this weekend in the NCAA, a bunch of CHL teams are red-hot, and an interesting question about NHL draft prospect Chase Reid.

The NHL may be on break with the Olympics starting up, but the prospect world is not stopping.

The Beanpot, for example, is halfway done in Boston, with Boston College and Boston University slated to play in the championship game next Monday. 

It will also be the 300th game between the two storied NCAA programs, which is pretty cool in itself. While neither team has distinguished itself enough to be on the list this week, the Eagles are trending in the right direction.

Here's a look at the teams that are playing elite hockey with elite prospects on their rosters.

1. University of Michigan Wolverines (NCAA)

A pair of games against Michigan State this weekend will be a battle of the titans. Will Horcoff (PIT) is up to 20 goals on the season, while Adam Valentini (2026 draft) is still having an excellent frosh campaign with 22 points in 26 games.

2. Michigan State Spartans (NCAA)

Can the Spartans take away the No. 1 ranking in the nation from the Wolverines? Charlie Stramel (MIN) will be ready, that's for sure. He leads the team with 35 points in 26 games, while Porter Martone (PHI) is right there with him, totalling 34 points in 24 contests so far.

3. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

The Armada are soaring again, going 9-0-1 in their past 10 games. Bill Zonnon (PIT) has 24 points in 17 games since returning from injury, while goalie William Lacelle (2026) has been on fire since joining the team from Rimouski with a .949 save percentage.

With a cluster of four players at the top of the NHL draft class, prospect expert Ryan Kennedy's mid-season rankings feature a new No. 1.
thehockeynews.com2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ryan Kennedy's Mid-Season Top 32With a cluster of four players at the top of the NHL draft class, prospect expert Ryan Kennedy's mid-season rankings feature a new No. 1.

4. Barrie Colts (OHL)

The Colts are on a 9-1-0 heater right now, and Cole Beaudoin (UTA) continues to lead the charge offensively with 58 points in 36 games. Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) isn't too far behind with 46 points of his own. Barrie is looking like a heavy outfit right now.

5. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

Another OHL team on a run, Kitchener is 9-0-1 in its past 10 games. Jack Pridham (CHI) is tops on the team with 63 points in 47 games, while defenseman Cameron Reid (NSH) has points in four of his past five outings. Goalie Christian Kirsch (SJ) recently committed to Quinnipiac, too.

6. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

The titans of the Western Conference are on a 9-1-0 run with no signs of letting up. Carter Bear (DET) has seven points in his past two games for Everett, while defenseman Landon DuPont (2027) has four in his past three.

7. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The Cats keep winning, with a 9-1-0 record in their past 10. Rudy Guimond (DET) continues to put up numbers in net, leading the QMJHL with 29 wins and a 2.33 goals-against average. In the meantime, center Gabe Smith (UTA) is up to 52 points in 42 games.

8. North Dakota Fighting Hawks (NCAA)

Obviously, the Fighting Hawks have a national championship in mind, but a couple of college free agents can continue to bump up their stocks as they go about it. Defenseman Jake Livanavage will have a lot of suitors, as will big center Ellis Rickwood.

9. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Defenseman Daxon Rudolph (2026) was just named captain of Team East for the WHL's upcoming prospects game, and with good reason. He's looking like a top-10 pick with 56 points in 49 games, tied for the Raiders' lead. Meanwhile, center Braeden Cootes (VAN) has 16 points in 13 games since coming over from Seattle.

10. Quinnipiac Bobcats (NCAA)

I'm getting in on the ground floor with Quinnipiac because the Bobcats just seem to have that X-factor this season. They could go far again. Ethan Wyttenbach (CGY) has been a huge reason why, as the freshman leads the nation in scoring with 41 points, but Chris Pelosi (BOS) is putting in work too, with 30 points of his own.

11. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Don't look now, but Caleb Malhotra (2026) is a top-five scorer in the league right now with 62 points in 48 games (tied with fellow draft prospect Nikita Klepov of Saginaw). In a draft bereft of centers, Malhotra is putting himself in a great position to go high this summer.

12. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

Just throwing this out there: would it be truly shocking if Chase Reid (2026) went first overall this summer? The defenseman has size, skating and skills on both sides of the puck. He's up to 47 points in 42 games and shoots right. Speaking of defense, Lukas Fischer (STL) has 16 points in 20 games since coming over from Sarnia.

With a changing of the guard in the CHL, Big Ten dominance in the NCAA and even some USHL teams getting hot, there's a lot to know about in hockey's North American prospect circuit.
thehockeynews.comProspect Power Rankings: Canadiens' Hage Is Red-Hot On The No. 1 TeamWith a changing of the guard in the CHL, Big Ten dominance in the NCAA and even some USHL teams getting hot, there's a lot to know about in hockey's North American prospect circuit.

13. Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

Fresh off his commitment to UMass, big Maxim Masse (ANA) continues to lead Chicoutimi in scoring with 64 points in 44 games. On the back end, Alex Huang (NSH) is up to 45 points in 43 games, while goalie Lucas Beckman (OTT) got his first win with the team since the trade from Baie-Comeau.

14. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Twins Liam and Markus Ruck (2026) are now tied for the team lead in scoring with 69 points in 49 games, but perhaps the best news for the Tigers is that the pair have formed a deadly line with Andrew Basha (CGY), who just returned in January from a long stint in the AHL.

15. Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

The USHL's Phantoms have a lot of weapons, but I'd be remiss if I didn't shine some spotlight on Evan Jardine (2026) after he posted back-to-back five-point games against the NTDP. Elsewhere, Cooper Simpson (BOS) is still racking them up with 56 points in 42 games.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Tags:prospectsncaaqmjhlohlwhlushl
Topics:Latest News
1