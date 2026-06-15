Full CHL Award Winners List: NHL Draft Prospects Earn Big Accolades

NHL draft prospects Chase Reid, Tommy Bleyl, Markus Ruck and Ryder Fetterolf earned some hardware at the CHL awards ceremony on Monday, while an Anaheim Ducks prospect was named player of the year.
With the conclusion of the Memorial Cup last month, players, coaches, executives and media gathered in downtown Toronto to celebrate an incredible season of Canadian junior hockey at the 2026 CHL awards.
Here's a detailed list of the award winners from this season and the accomplishments that led them to being honored by the CHL.
CHL Top Draft Prospect Award: Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds
Reid becomes the first Greyhounds player since Joe Thornton to win this award after a tremendous campaign in the OHL. Reid was the only first-year draft-eligible defenseman in the league and managed to produce at more than a point-per-game pace with 48 points in 45 games, earning his spot as the No. 2-ranked prospect in North America by NHL Central Scouting.
CHL Rookie Of The Year Award: Tommy Bleyl, Moncton Wildcats
Bleyl was one of the Wildcats' most important pieces this year, becoming the second player in QMJHL history to earn defenseman and rookie of the year awards in the same season. The 2026 prospect led all skaters in assists with 66 and set a QMJHL rookie record with 81 points.
"It's really important to go into your draft year with a lot of confidence and expectations for yourself," Bleyl said. "I think I was able to do that and then exceed those expectations, so I'm really excited for the upcoming draft and excited to celebrate with my family."
CHL Top Scorer Award: Markus Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
Ruck became the ninth player since 2000 to lead the CHL in scoring in their first year of NHL draft eligibility, putting up 108 points and joining a list that includes Michael Misa, Connor Bedard, Patrick Kane and Sidney Crosby, among others.
"I had a great team and also a great coaching staff," Ruck said. "There's obviously a lot that goes into it, so many people behind the scenes, (twin brother Liam Ruck) was unbelievable, and obviously my family. Without them, nothing would've happened."
CHL Goaltender Of The Year Award: Ryder Fetterolf, Ottawa 67's
Fetterolf put together a remarkable rookie campaign after signing with the Ottawa 67's as an undrafted free agent last summer. The 18-year-old led the CHL with a .923 save percentage and set an OHL rookie record with six shutouts, becoming the first goaltender in 67's franchise history to win this award.
"It's super meaningful; a lot of work got put into this," Fetterolf said. "My coaching staff, our GM, my goalie coach and my teammates gave me the best opportunity for that. This year there was a ton of growth from me, on and off the ice. It was a super important year, just glad I got to do it in Ottawa."
CHL David Branch Player Of The Year Award: Maxim Masse (ANA), Chicoutimi Sagueneens
Masse was a force for the Sagueneens this year, being named the QMJHL's most valuable player after leading the league in scoring with 51 goals and 101 points. With this win, the Anaheim Ducks prospect joins Sidney Crosby, John Tavares, Alexis Lafreniere, Gavin McKenna and Alex DeBrincat as the only players to win the CHL's rookie of the year and player of the year awards.
"It's an honor to have my name on a trophy that Sidney Crosby, Bedard, McDavid, have their name on," Masse said. "There's plenty of people around me who should have their name on the trophy as well."
CHL Defenseman Of The Year Award: Bryce Pickford (MTL), Medicine Hat Tigers
Pickford put up historic numbers in the WHL this year, scoring 45 goals in 55 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers, the most in a single season by a CHL defenseman in the 21st century. The Montreal Canadiens' third-round pick led all of the WHL with 18 power-play goals and was tied for the league lead with 11 game-winners.
CHL Sportsman Player Of The Year Award: Cole Beaudoin (UTA), Barrie Colts
Presented annually to the player judged to be the most sportsmanlike in the CHL, Beaudoin led the Colts as captain with 33 goals and 89 points in 54 games, all while showing incredible discipline, finishing with just 29 penalty minutes. Beaudoin is only the second player in Colts history to take home this award.
"I'm someone that just respects the game, respects the officials, respects my teammates, the opponents," Beaudoin said. "But when the game comes around, I want to be out there. I want to help do whatever I can to help the team win."
CHL Scholastic Player Of The Year Award: Alex Weiermair (VEG), Portland Winterhawks
The award honors the CHL player who best combines success on the ice with achievement in the classroom, and Weiermair exemplified those qualities with the Winterhawks this season. The 21-year-old Vegas Golden Knights prospect recorded 37 goals and 93 points in 66 games while maintaining a 4.0 GPA across his college coursework.
CHL Coach Of The Year Award: Steve Hamilton, Everett Silvertips
Hamilton guided Everett to its best record in franchise history and the second-best record in CHL history, going 57-8-2-1 before going on a dominant playoff run that sent the Silvertips to their first Memorial Cup tournament. The Silvertips were dominant in all on-ice situations under Hamilton, finishing fourth on the power play and on the penalty kill, along with a plus-131 goal differential.
"The greatest gift that you have as a coach is the ability to help shape some directions for young men," Hamilton said. "This year, the group we had, to be honored this way, it's quite humbling."
CHL Humanitarian Of The Year Award: Marcus Kearsey, Charlottetown Islanders
This is the first time Kearsey has been recognized by the CHL after earning the QMJHL humanitarian player of the year award for the second time in three seasons. Kearsey has shown commitment to the community in Charlottetown through participation in charitable and social initiatives. On the ice, the Islanders' captain finished fifth in scoring among QMJHL defenders with a career-high 55 points in 62 games.
"The community really embraces us, and I think we do the same," Kearsey said. "It's an exchange of gratitude and passion for the sport and passion for the Charlottetown Islanders. We're the only major-junior team in the province, so it's awesome to see everyone root for one team."
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