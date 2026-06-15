Post-Stanley Cup Final NHL Mock Draft: Maple Leafs Add McKenna, Canucks Get Stenberg

Arguably the best defensive stopper in the NHL draft this year, Malte Gustafsson is a big, mobile, physical defenseman who defends with his brain as well as his frame. His game isn't reliant on just being physical or just being quick on his feet; it's built on his ability to diagnose an offensive rush and attack it with the appropriate course of action. He has a bit of offensive potential as well, showcasing some added flair against his own age group when he's not winning puck battles against men in the SHL.