Post-Stanley Cup Final NHL Mock Draft: Maple Leafs Add McKenna, Canucks Get Stenberg
How could the first round of the NHL draft go down on June 26? Prospect expert Tony Ferrari makes an informed projection for each of the top 32 picks.
The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup, which means it's now time to look forward to the NHL draft.
After an incredible 2025-26 NHL season, we turn our focus toward the next generation of players who will shape the future of the game.
The NHL draft is right around the corner, marking the beginning of the process for every team trying to chase down the Canes and claim the Cup next year.
Now that the order for the first round is set, it's time for an NHL mock draft.
There will be surprises, mistakes and steals throughout the draft. We may not know how things work out for a half decade or more with many of these players, but we can make some informed estimations of how things might go on June 26 in Buffalo.
1. Toronto Maple Leafs: Gavin McKenna, LW
After a disastrous season, the Toronto Maple Leafs won a key piece to not only reopen their contention window but extend it well beyond the next couple of years.
There will be some debate, but ultimately, picking McKenna is the kind of high swing on upside that could help Toronto go from a team that hasn't been able to get over the hump to a team that can find that extra goal when needed.
McKenna is one of the most impressive pure playmakers we've seen come to the NHL in years. His skill, creativity and tantalizing puckhandling can be incredibly entertaining to watch. He's arguably the closest thing to a franchise player the 2026 NHL draft offers.
2. San Jose Sharks: Chase Reid, D
The Sharks should realistically be looking to trade back a couple of spots and grab the defenseman they need and some other assets.
If they do stick at second overall, there are a number of ways they could go. They could take the best player available, Ivar Stenberg, and look elsewhere for help on the back end. Or they could opt for one of a handful of defensemen.
Here, we predict they take Chase Reid, the Soo Greyhounds defender who has skyrocketed up boards in the second half of the season. He's one of the draft's best puck-movers in transition and in the offensive zone, and Reid is an excellent passer who understands how to get the puck into dangerous areas.
3. Vancouver Canucks: Ivar Stenberg, LW
The rumors suggest the NHL's worst team this past season will take Caleb Malhotra. It's the easy link because his father is the team's new coach.
Another link that isn't being spoken about is that Stenberg just put together one of the most successful draft years in Swedish League history, with only the Canucks' new co-presidents and franchise legends, Daniel and Henrik Sedin, being in the same realm.
Stenberg is arguably the most complete forward in the draft. He might have a slightly lower offensive ceiling than McKenna, but his floor is higher, and he impacts the game in a much more diverse way.
Stenberg is an excellent first piece to build around as the Canucks accept they need to rebuild.
4. Chicago Blackhawks: Alberts Smits, D
Chi-Town is on the verge of making a breakthrough. Connor Bedard looks like he is on the precipice of ascending to superstar status, and so many of the other young pieces are beginning to take their games to the next level.
They have really strong young players throughout the lineup, but they need an effective defenseman.
Adding Alberts Smits could give them that, as the Latvian blueliner has proven time and time again that he is among the best players in this draft.
Whether it was defending Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel with some success at the Olympics or pushing around fellow draft prospects at the world juniors, Smits has proven his defensive worth while flashing some interesting offensive upside.
5. New York Rangers: Caleb Malhotra, C
Twenty-eight years after his father was drafted seventh overall by the New York Rangers, the Blueshirts take Caleb Malhotra fifth overall as they begin building back to relevance.
Malhotra is one of the top centers in the class. His impressive growth over the last couple of years has been wild.
From getting middle six minutes in the BCHL last season to becoming one of the most important pieces on one of the most dominant teams in the CHL, Malhotra has grown in various ways. He's gotten bigger, stronger and faster while leaning into his playmaking and creativity so much more.
6. Calgary Flames: Carson Carels, D
Despite the Flames falling a bit after the draft lottery, they will still add an outstanding prospect to their pipeline.
In a loaded defense class, the Flames have nearly the pick of the litter, and we think they'll nab Carson Carels. The Prince George defender has excellent size and good mobility, and he's put up some really impressive offensive numbers this year.
Seeing how his game translates to the NHL will be interesting, but he has a fairly safe floor.
7. Seattle Kraken: Keaton Verhoeff, D
The Kraken are still looking for the player who truly becomes the pillar on which their first successful run of hockey is built.
Verhoeff came into the year as the top blueliner eligible for the draft, and a good freshman year at North Dakota has kept him in the conversation. Verhoeff might be the most well-rounded blueliner in the class. He will need to get a little quicker and a little more decisive at times, but Verhoeff has all of the tools to be a very good NHL defender.
8. Winnipeg Jets: Malte Gustafsson, D
Arguably the best defensive stopper in the NHL draft this year, Malte Gustafsson is a big, mobile, physical defenseman who defends with his brain as well as his frame. His game isn't reliant on just being physical or just being quick on his feet; it's built on his ability to diagnose an offensive rush and attack it with the appropriate course of action. He has a bit of offensive potential as well, showcasing some added flair against his own age group when he's not winning puck battles against men in the SHL.
9. Florida Panthers: Viggo Bjorck, C
Of course, Florida misses the playoffs after back-to-back Cup wins, and they get potentially the best center in the draft class.
His 5-foot-9 height will always be part of the conversation, but he plays center at such a high level. He proved at the Worlds that he could be effective against the best in the world, more than holding his own against Ryan O'Reilly and Sidney Crosby. Bjorck could be the piece that extends Florida's window, which would be terrible for fans of every other team in the Atlantic Division.
10. Nashville Predators: Daxon Rudolph, D
The Preds' retool or rebuild hasn't been discussed as much as other teams. Despite trying to get to the playoffs the last few years, the Preds have been less than stellar, and they must continue to replenish their pipeline.
The NHL seems to be very high on Daxon Rudolph, especially after the incredible playoff run that he just went on. His shot is a legitimate weapon, and his frame presents a very solid foundation to build upon.
11. St. Louis Blues: Ethan Belchetz, LW
The Blues are going to be drafting quite a bit with three picks in the first round. With their first selection, they go for a player with size and skill.
Belchetz's hands are impressive, and he's a wiz around the net, hunting down rebounds and deflecting shots from in tight. His skating needs a bit of work, but he's a big-bodied left winger who can put the puck in the net and complement higher-end teammates.
12. New Jersey Devils: Tynan Lawrence, C
His speed, work ethic and two-way ability make him one of the most intriguing players in the draft. Lawrence could easily be the top center in this class five or 10 years from now.
13. New York Islanders: Wyatt Cullen, LW
The Islanders nailed their picks in the first round last year, and they look to once again add some high-end skill with Wyatt Cullen. He drove play for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program this year, using his speed and puckhandling to create space and generate offensive chances for himself and his teammates.
14. Columbus Blue Jackets: Oliver Suvanto, C
The Blue Jackets are close to getting over the hump, and next year could be when Adam Fantilli and the young guns get them there, but they will need to continue to reinforce this roster.
Suvanto would fit right in when he jumps to the NHL in a couple of years. His strong defensive game and power forward play on offense should make him a really solid middle-six center in the NHL in due time.
15. St. Louis Blues (From Detroit): Xavier Villeneuve, D
The Blues are back up for the second time in five picks, and this time, they go with the highly skilled, mobile defender, Xavier Villeneuve. He's a bit undersized but plays the game in an exciting fashion. He dealt with a hip injury this year, which limited him a bit, but his ability to create and use his elite skill is nearly unmatched on the blueline in this draft class.
16. Washington Capitals: Elton Hermansson, RW
The Capitals are in a bit of an awkward spot, but they will add players who will likely join the NHL roster after franchise cornerstone Alexander Ovechkin calls it a career.
Hermansson would be a really nice addition to the prospect pool. He has some of the slickest hands on top of being a legitimate dual-threat attacker. The Swede was one of the best players at the World Men's Under-18s, and he consistently showed he has the kind of easily translatable offensive game you need in the NHL as well as the upper-echelon skill that dazzles.
17. Los Angeles Kings: Alexander Command, C
Command is a really solid, steady center with all the projectable tools needed to be an NHLer. His game isn't necessarily exciting, but he looks like he could have a long NHL career because he can play all over the lineup and really excel in a bottom-six role. Command is a hard-working, positional center who understands how to make the right plays in all three zones.
18. Washington Capitals (From Anaheim): Tommy Bleyl, D
After a very successful QMJHL season, Bleyl has seen his draft stock soar. His skating is elite, and he isn't afraid to use it to shake a forechecker or evade pressure in the offensive zone. He had 81 points this season from the back end, and he could be an excellent addition to the Capitals as a future power-play quarterback.
19. Utah Mammoth: Ryan Lin, D
Lin is one of the most interesting blueliners in the class, and he could easily go much higher than 19th. An injury and some inconsistency in his game are why he may end up a little lower than expected earlier in the year. He's a very solid passer in transition, and he has great feet. Utah could easily find some room for him in its lineup in a few years as a puck-mover at even strength and on the power play.
20. San Jose Sharks (From Edmonton): Mathis Preston, LW
Preston was widely considered one of the draft's top forwards early in the year. Some early-season struggles and an injury later in the year led to his fall, which could make him a great pick for the Sharks. He is a high-octane forward who proved he's still a difference-maker at the U-18s.
The Sharks could add the defender they need early and a top offensive talent a little later.
21. Philadelphia Flyers: Adam Novotny, RW
Novotny is a transitional force and a really solid finisher who would fit in nicely with the Flyers' next generation. His speed is a nice asset, but his ability to read and react in transition makes him an effective player.
Novotny likely won't be the best player on his line, but he's an excellent complementary player who can play both ways and do all the little things a team wants from a player who can support its stars.
22. Pittsburgh Penguins: Oscar Hemming, RW
Hemming is big, physical and unafraid of getting into the fray. He didn't play a full season due to issues regarding where he could play, but when he finally got onto the ice with Boston College in the NCAA, his power and shot were impressive, and he even flashed some solid playmaking ability. Hemming is a wrecking ball at times, and he could play alongside some of the really solid young players in Pittsburgh's system.
23. Boston Bruins: Brooks Rogowski, C
The Bruins love a big, skilled center who can impact play at both ends of the ice. Rogowski has a background in baseball, which gives him a unique perspective on the game, allowing him to simply forget about a mistake and look to make a play on the very next shift. He's been relied upon defensively for the Oshawa Generals when they were going on OHL final runs, and this season, he was asked to step up offensively as they began their rebuild. He's an intriguing project, to say the least.
24. Vancouver Canucks (From Minnesota): Jaxon Cover, RW
The upside with Jaxon Cover is quite high. The highly skilled winger grew up playing roller hockey in the Cayman Islands, and he's since become the London Knights' most impressive forward. He has a physical edge at times, slick hands for a big guy and a good work ethic. There's so much room for Cover to improve in ice hockey, so the Canucks could swing on that upside.
25. Seattle Kraken (From Tampa Bay): JP Hurlbert, LW
When Hurlbert made the move from the U.S. NTDP to the WHL, everyone assumed he would score. I don't think anyone thought he would be the WHL's scoring leader for much of the season. He excels in the offensive zone and needs work elsewhere, but what he does in the offensive end is well worth taking a swing at for Seattle.
26. New York Rangers (From Dallas Via Carolina): Maddox Dagenais, C
The Rangers could go a number of ways late in the first round, but with Dagenais still available, it could be too tempting to pass on drafting a big center with all the traits of a solid two-way guy. The Rangers seem to like players with Dagenais' profile.
27. Buffalo Sabres: Nikita Klepov, RW
After an impressive OHL rookie season, Klepov has put himself firmly in the first-round conversation. He is a very smart playmaker who tactically picks apart opposing defenses. When he is fully engaged in the play, he is a real catalyst for making things happen offensively. His game has flaws, but he's grown quite a bit this season, and he could have plenty of runway left, not turning 18 until the second day of the draft.
28. Montreal Canadiens: William Hakansson, D
The Habs are ahead of schedule in their path toward Cup contention, but if one thing was evident in their run to the Eastern Conference final, it was that they needed to get a bit bigger and tighter on the back end.
Hakansson would be a really solid addition in that regard as they look to the future. His game is simple, defensive and physical. He is a no-nonsense kind of player who could simply eat minutes as they allow their highly skilled players to find the scoresheet.
29. St. Louis Blues (From Colorado): Marcus Nordmark, LW
Marcus Nordmark has the skill to put up big numbers, but he's been largely inconsistent, especially on the biggest stages. St. Louis can afford to take the risk because the upside is intriguing. Nordmark is a sniper who could bring some nice one-touch scoring to the Blues' lineup in a few years.
30. Calgary Flames (From Vegas): Ilia Morozov, C
Morozov is expected to be a solid bottom-six center at the next level. He did everything in the NCAA this year, playing in all situations and contributing throughout the year. He doesn't have much razzle-dazzle, but he's an effective center who plays a smart brand of hockey.
31. Carolina Hurricanes: Jack Hextall, C
The Stanley Cup champions will celebrate for a while, but when draft day comes around, they'll focus on adding to the future of their franchise.
Hextall is one of the most intelligent players in the draft class. He's a versatile and effective forward who can play down the middle and on the wing. He would thrive in Carolina's environment.
32. Ottawa Senators: Casey Mutryn, RW
The Senators originally had to forfeit their first-rounder for failing to disclose Evgenii Dadonov's no-trade clause in 2021. Under new owner Michael Andlauer, the Senators lobbied the NHL for reconsideration, and the league changed the punishment to locking in Ottawa at 32nd overall and fining the team $1 million Cdn.
With their pick, the Senators get the kind of physical, bull-in-a-china-shop they seem to love up front. Casey Mutryn is a power forward who will need some development to round things out, but there are some real shades of a Matthew Knies in his game.
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