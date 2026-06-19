2026 NHL Draft: Top Five Wingers Star McKenna And Stenberg

Although he's a bit undersized, Valentini is hyper-intelligent, and he might be the player who best exemplifies having that dawg in him. He stepped into the NCAA this season for his draft year, and for much of the first half, he was outproducing McKenna. Valentini showed his motor and two-way game at the U-18s for Canada. If he falls in the draft, he could easily be the biggest steal outside of the first round.