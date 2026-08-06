2027 Prospect Milan Sundström Is Chasing Hockey History While Forging His Own Legacy

thehockeynews.com How 2028 Prospect Joey Cullen Is Carving Unique Path In Hockey Family Legacy Joey Cullen, son of three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen, is one of the top projected prospects for the 2028 NHL Draft. As the first player in his family to play at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the 16-year-old is paving his own way with the help of his hockey family.