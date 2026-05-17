All The Suspensions And Fines Handed Out During The 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

The intensity of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs brings out high emotions, and at times, players cross the line. Through almost two rounds of the post-season, we’ve seen several fines and suspensions handed out to players and coaches.
The intensity of the Stanley Cup playoffs is distinctly heavier than the NHL’s regular season. Teams are further on edge; they play with more physicality, and all the emotions involved in hockey in general get ramped up in the post-season.
When it gets too far, the Department of Player Safety is forced to step in, and they’ve had their share of decisions and supplemental discipline to address in this year’s playoffs.
Here is a list of the many suspensions and fines there have been in this post-season so far, beginning with the most recent.
John Tortorella Fined $100,000, Vegas Golden Knights Forfeit Second-Round Pick
When this news was announced on Friday, many had to do a double-take.
The league enforced this sanction because Tortorella made flagrant violations of the league’s media regulations after Vegas’ series victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.
The NHL added that the Golden Knights have been warned in the past regarding “their compliance with the media regulations and other associated policies.”
Brayden McNabb Suspended One Game For Interference
In Game 5 between the Golden Knights and Ducks, Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb was issued a five-minute major for interference on Anaheim center Ryan Poehling. Furthermore, after the play was reviewed, the officials issued a 10-minute game misconduct to McNabb.
Poehling left the game with an injury, which certainly contributed to the severity of the penalty, and likely had a role in the one-game suspension he was handed the next day.
Charlie McAvoy Suspended Six Games For Slashing
In what turned out to be the last game of the season for the Boston Bruins, defenseman Charlie McAvoy was suspended for six games for slashing Buffalo Sabres’ Zach Benson.
After an icing was called against the Sabres, Benson and McAvoy peeled toward the boards to head back to the opposite side of the ice. In doing so, Benson had slew-footed McAvoy, and when the Bruins D-man stood up, he wanted retribution.
In retaliation, McAvoy slashed Benson hard with both hands on his stick and landed his force on Benson’s right arm.
McAvoy’s suspension will kick in the next regular season.
Josh Manson Fined $5,000 For Butt-Ending
In Game 4 of the second round, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson was caught butt-ending Minnesota Wild center Michael McCarron.
After review, Manson was assessed a double-minor penalty for butt-ending. The Avs D-man caught McCarron in the face with the end of his stick as the two were wrestling on the ice after the Wild center laid a hit on Manson.
The Wild did score on that power play, but the Avalanche went on to win the game 5-2.
Arber Xhekaj Fined $3,385.42 For Roughing
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj was fined $3,385.42 for roughing Sabres’ Sam Carrick in Game 3 of the second round.
In a scrum after the final horn, Xhekaj was engaged in a physical confrontation with Carrick, and eventually, the Canadiens enforcer landed a glove punch to Carrick’s face.
Xhekaj and Carrick were handed each two penalty minutes for roughing.
Beck Malenstyn Fined $3,515.63 For Goalie Interference
Also in Game 3, around the midway point in the contest, Sabres left winger Beck Malenstyn was called for goaltender interference for crashing into Canadiens’ Jakub Dobes.
He was given a two-minute minor penalty after the play and was slapped with a $3,515.63 fine for his actions.
Ridly Greig Suspended Two Games For Roughing
Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig had an infamous moment in Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes, which turned out to be the Sens’ final game of the year.
In a scrum at center ice, Carolina and Ottawa were pairing off with dance partners. While Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker was tied up with Senators’ Warren Foegele, Greig delivered an upper-cut, sucker punch to Walker’s face.
The play went unnoticed in real time by the NHL officials, but Grieg was supplied with a two-game suspension, which will be served at the beginning of next year’s regular season.
Mikko Rantanen Fined $5,000 For Cross-Checking
In Game 6 of the first round, Dallas Stars right winger Mikko Rantanen delivered a cross-check on Minnesota Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov.
Rantanen’s cross-check landed very high on Kaprizov, catching him in the neck and head area. Dallas’ superstar was issued a minor penalty for roughing and fined $5,000 in the aftermath of that game.
Jamie Benn Fined $2,604.17 For Cross-Checking
Similar to his teammate Rantanen, Jamie Benn was called out for a high cross-check on Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman.
This instance occurred during the third period of Game 5. Benn was eventually fined $2,604.17 and assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.
Nikita Zadorov Fined $5,000 For Cross-Checking
In Game 4 between the Bruins and Sabres, Boston D-man Nikita Zadorov performed a cross-check on Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin.
It happened before the play restarted and at center ice, following what seemed like an exchange of words.
Zadorov was ultimately fined $5,000 for his actions on the Sabres’ captain.
Sean Durzi Fined $5,000 For Headbutting
Utah Mammoth’s Sean Durzi had the first supplemental discipline of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Mammoth defenseman was caught headbutting Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson during a scrum in Game 1.
He was fined $5,000 for his headbutt and was handed a two-minute minor for roughing.
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