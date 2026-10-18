Arizona State Are In Good Hands With Former NHL Coach Dave Hakstol

"One of the things that was important to everybody involved was to communicate really well and do things the right way with the business, and I think we all did that," Hakstol said. "We worked through a very unique situation with the timing. All of us, Matt and myself stepping onto the bench tonight with [assistant coach Jimmy Mullin]. I don't know when that has happened before, coming in after something like this occurred, but we all did it in the right way."