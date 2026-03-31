Auston Matthews Must Dictate The Maple Leafs' Direction

However, if Matthews isn't sure if he's going to re-sign in Toronto, then it's time to clean house. You not only have to try and find a landing spot for Matthews, but you might as well trade Rielly, William Nylander and whoever else can help you stock the cupboards with picks and prospects. As for the coach, it really doesn't matter whether you keep Craig Berube behind the bench or find a warm body that can steer you to the bottom of the standings.