Blackhawks Should Be Buyers At 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

The Chicago Blackhawks currently sport a 21-24-9 record and are sixth in the Central Division standings. They are also eight points behind the San Jose Sharks for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
With the Blackhawks being out of a playoff spot as February approaches, many have naturally wondered if they trade some of their players ahead of the deadline.
Connor Murphy, Ilya Mikheyev, Jason Dickinson, Matt Grzelcyk and Nick Foligno are the Blackhawks' most notable pending UFAs with the potential to be moved.
Yet, while there is undoubtedly a chance that the Blackhawks will be sellers, they should also be open to the prospect of being buyers. This is especially so if a potential target is under contract beyond this season and would benefit Chicago beyond this season.
Blackhawks star Connor Bedard could use more talent around him as he continues to grow his game. Because of this, the Blackhawks would be wise to bring in at least one top-six forward before the deadline passes.
The Vancouver Canucks could make sense as a trade partner for the Blackhawks. They have two top-six wingers, Conor Garland and Jake DeBrusk, who are signed for multiple years beyond this season. The Canucks sit last in the NHL and announced plans to rebuild, which could make these players available to acquire.
The New York Rangers also have some notable names creating chatter in the rumor mill who could be good additions for the Blackhawks. At 24 years old, former first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere could be a great fit on a Blackhawks club on the rise. Vincent Trocheck, on the other hand, would be a fantastic top-six veteran center for the Blackhawks to bring in. At 32, he should be productive for the final three seasons of his contract.
The prospect of a reunion between the Blackhawks and Rangers star Artemi Panarin is a fun thought, too. Yet, a contract extension would need to be part of the deal for it to make any sense for Chicago, and there hasn't been much talk about Panarin returning. The same could be said for Buffalo Sabres right winger Alex Tuch.
Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri has also been in the rumor mill and could be a strong veteran for Chicago to add to their group. Blake Coleman would also be a nice player with term for the Blackhawks to add, as he is a well-respected leader who chips in offensively and plays a heavy game.
Ultimately, the Blackhawks have some interesting options to consider if they elect to be buyers. It will be interesting to see if they look to add to their roster.
