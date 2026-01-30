Blackhawks Should Be Buyers At 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

The New York Rangers also have some notable names creating chatter in the rumor mill who could be good additions for the Blackhawks. At 24 years old, former first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere could be a great fit on a Blackhawks club on the rise. Vincent Trocheck, on the other hand, would be a fantastic top-six veteran center for the Blackhawks to bring in. At 32, he should be productive for the final three seasons of his contract.