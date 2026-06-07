Brandon Bussi, Hurricanes Fall Short Of Comeback In Chaotic 2OT Loss To Golden Knights
In a gut-wrenching missed opportunity, the Hurricanes erased a four-goal deficit with a Stanley Cup final-record three goals in 39 seconds, only to fall 5-4 in double overtime.
Down four goals after two periods in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final, they staged one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent playoff history, erasing the deficit and forcing double overtime. Yet, when the final horn sounded on a 5-4 Vegas victory at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, it wasn't triumph but a stinging missed opportunity that lingered for the Hurricanes.
A road win after climbing out of a 4-0 hole would have swung the series momentum dramatically in Carolina's favor. Instead, Shea Theodore's bank shot off the end boards found its way past rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi at 5:38 of the second overtime, handing the Golden Knights a 2-1 series lead.
The Hurricanes showed their trademark resilience, but as coach Rod Brind'Amour would later emphasize, there are no moral victories at this stage of the season.
For 40 minutes, it looked bleak. Mitch Marner's natural hat trick, the fastest in Stanley Cup final history, had the home crowd in a frenzy. Frederik Andersen was pulled, and the hole felt insurmountable.
Early in the third period, Carolina exploded.
In a span of just 39 seconds, they scored three goals, a Stanley Cup final record for the fastest three-goal span by one team.
Jordan Martinook got it started, followed quickly by Taylor Hall and Jordan Staal. The outburst turned a rout into a one-goal game and electrified the Hurricanes' bench.
Andrei Svechnikov's power-play goal late in regulation tied it at 4-4, sending the game to overtime. The Hurricanes outscored Vegas 4-1 in the third and overtime periods, proving they could match the Knights' talent when it mattered most. But the early deficit proved too costly.
In the dressing room afterward, Brind'Amour was his usual no-nonsense self.
"At least we made a game of it," he said. "But there are no moral victories at this time of the year. The hole in the second period was too big to give up."
Bussi Shines In Relief Debut
One bright spot amid the disappointment was Brandon Bussi.
Entering in relief for Andersen, the Western Michigan alum made his Stanley Cup playoff debut under the brightest lights. Tasked with stopping the bleeding in a 4-0 game, Bussi delivered.
He made several critical saves, most notably a massive penalty-shot stop on Marner early in the third that helped fuel the comeback. Facing wave after wave of pressure through regulation, Bussi gave his team every chance to steal the win.
"Honestly, I was pretty even keel, right? I think these are the moments you want to be playing in," Bussi said. "I just put my head down, have fun with it. And it was a great effort by us. Obviously, a tough bounce there in overtime. Kind of felt like it was going to be a greasy one. Unfortunately, it was in our net, so we'll regroup."
The loss was a gut punch after such an emotional rollercoaster. Vegas survived thanks to Marner's brilliance and a fortunate bounce on the winner.
Game 4 returns to T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.
The big question now is whether the Hurricanes go back to Bussi, who made 18 saves on 19 shots, or go back to Andersen.
Brind'Amour said they'd take the two days off to decide what they do next.
"That's not my call though," Bussi said. "Fred's the reason why we're here right now. So if they tell me I'm going, great, if not, I'll be ready."
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