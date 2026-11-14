Breaking Down The Oilers' Drastic Defensive Improvements

Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026 8:01 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 8:01 PM
The Edmonton Oilers have gotten off to a tremendous start, with their improved defensive game playing a huge role in their early success.
The Edmonton Oilers have never had a problem scoring, but their defensive game has taken their game to new heights this season.
The Oilers have the fourth-best 5-on-5 save percentage (7th best in all situations), according to Natural Stat Trick. Last year, they ranked dead last in that category.
What has changed? How did a team that still has one of last season's worst goaltenders take such a huge jump?
Head coach Mike Babcock was asked about the turnaround ahead of Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He credited goaltenders Devon Levi and Tristan Jarry, but said the team’s play in front of them is a big part of the story. A more solid defensive structure, he suggested, gives both goalies a chance to look good.
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Although, that's only part of the explanation.
Two Goalies, Two Different Stories
There have been changes in the crease. In fact, there has been significant changes.
Devon Levi was acquired by trade from the Buffalo Sabres and he entered camp as the team's third-string goaltender. He impressed with his work ethic and competitive nature, and after one bumpy start at the beginning of the season, he quickly made a case for the starting role.
He was playing well before missing seven games with an injury, then made 20 saves in his return. Levi looks like the real deal, finally getting a chance to show what he’s got at the NHL level.
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Tristan Jarry, meanwhile, is in the middle of a bounce-back season. He has been better than expected while Levi was sidelined, and he was outstanding in two back-to-back shutout performances.
Against the Flyers, for example, the Oilers were outshot 32-24, and Jarry kept them in the game until Zach Hyman got them on the board. He's given Edmonton a puncher's chance in all of his starts but one.
Oilers Playing A More Well-Rounded Game
Aside from the last two contests against the New York Rangers and the Flyers, the Oilers have played much better defensively.
They have no choice but to. Babcock has not only emphasized a playoff-brand of hockey early in the season, but injuries have taken such a toll on the roster than the team has been forced to limit the high-event games to a minimum.
The Oilers will always score goals. The trick is to limit them, which they've done a much better job of this season.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have bought into playing a 200-foot game. Interestingly, it's led to more offense and McDavid is producing at record-breaking levels. What this team has preached is working, even if it's not always a Picasso.
A Three Goalie Competition
Both Jarry and Levi have embraced the team mentality. In speaking with them this week, neither suggested that they were looking to be the starter.
They, along with goalie coach Pete Aubrey and veteran Frederik Andersen, were all in the locker room after the win over the Rangers and discussing strategies and techniques. It was quite the sight, given that all three could be competing for a spot as the calendar rolls into 2027.
Andersen is still about a month and a half from returning.
"I don't think Freddy’s going to have much trouble playing good," Babcock said earlier this week. "He'll just get his opportunity in the rotation and then they'll work it out."
Levi and Jarry both understand that's where they are. Playing well now means a lot given that Edmonton may have a surplus, and teams in need of a netminder could come calling before the trade deadline.
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