Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo Added To Finland's Olympic Team cover image

Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo Added To Finland's Olympic Team

Jonathan Tovell
4h
Partner
6,247Members·86,205Posts
JonathanTovell@TheHN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jonathan Tovell
4h
Updated at Feb 3, 2026, 16:03
Partner

Boston Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo replaces Buffalo Sabres netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Finland's men's Olympic hockey team.

Team Finland added Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo on Tuesday ahead of the Olympics.

Korpisalo replaces Buffalo Sabres netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who has a lower-body injury. He sustained the injury on Jan. 27 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He hasn't been on the ice with the team since the injury occurred, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said.

Korpisalo, 31, has a 10-8-1 record, 3.12 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and one shutout in 21 games for the Bruins this season, backing up Jeremy Swayman.

Luukkonen, meanwhile, has an 11-7-2 record with a 2.73 GAA and .903 SP in 21 games for the Sabres.

Korpisalo, who hails from Pori, Finland, joins Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros and Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen on the men's Olympic hockey squad.

Since Jan. 1, Korpisalo leads all Finnish NHL goalies in save percentage (.931) and goals-against average (1.89), although he ranks fifth out of seven goalies in games played, with six.

Other Finnish netminders who have played in the NHL this season are Leevi Merilainen of the Ottawa Senators, Ville Husso of the Anaheim Ducks and Justus Annunen of the Nashville Predators. But Korpisalo has played more games than those three and has a higher save percentage and lower goals-against average.

Find all the men's rosters for the 2026 Olympics in Milan here.
thehockeynews.com2026 Olympic Men's Hockey: Full Roster List For Every TeamFind all the men's rosters for the 2026 Olympics in Milan here.

The last time Korpisalo suited up for Team Finland was at the 2017 World Championship. He played six games and won two of them, with a 3.82 GAA and .858 SP. Korpisalo also played on Finland's world junior team in 2013.

Whether Korpisalo plays in the Olympics is yet to be determined. During last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, Finland played Saros and Lankinen but not Luukkonen.

Finland's first game is on Feb. 11 at 10:40 a.m. ET against Slovakia. 

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Topics:Latest NewsOlympics
1