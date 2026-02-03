Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo Added To Finland's Olympic Team

Since Jan. 1, Korpisalo leads all Finnish NHL goalies in save percentage (.931) and goals-against average (1.89), although he ranks fifth out of seven goalies in games played, with six.
Other Finnish netminders who have played in the NHL this season are Leevi Merilainen of the Ottawa Senators, Ville Husso of the Anaheim Ducks and Justus Annunen of the Nashville Predators. But Korpisalo has played more games than those three and has a higher save percentage and lower goals-against average.
The last time Korpisalo suited up for Team Finland was at the 2017 World Championship. He played six games and won two of them, with a 3.82 GAA and .858 SP. Korpisalo also played on Finland's world junior team in 2013.
Whether Korpisalo plays in the Olympics is yet to be determined. During last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, Finland played Saros and Lankinen but not Luukkonen.
Finland's first game is on Feb. 11 at 10:40 a.m. ET against Slovakia.
