'You Can't Luck Into That': Rod Brind'Amour, Jordan Martinook On Conference Clinch, Shootout Loss

On the game: I felt like we were good. We competed really hard and obviously you know what that game meant to that team and so for us, I felt like we probably had the better of the chances. Proud of the guys that were playing tonight. We gave it our best. Whenever it gets to the shootout, it's kind of a flip of a coin. I was happy with that.



On clinching top spot in the Eastern Conference: Obviously you have to take every accomplishment and everything. You have to reflect on it and be happy about it. It's a long season and for us to finish at the top of our conference is something to hang your hat on. Everybody can be happy about that and we have one more game to finish up here and then the fun starts.



On Brandon Bussi: I felt Bus was great. I felt like that first period, we didn't have a ton of shots, but it felt like we were playing well and in their end. Then in the second, they obviously do their push. It sucks we couldn't have pulled it out for him because I felt like he was really good.



On the competing hard even with an incomplete group: It just shows the depth of the organization and how it's set up. It's impressive that you can kind of put guys into our system and our team and whoever comes in, it's just status quo. They pull on the same rope as everyone else. Really impressed with everybody and happy with that.



On Bradly Nadeau: Whenever he can get that shot off. Obviously he has a lethal shot and he's got that goal scorer's mentality. He's kind of always around the net. You just want to see him get into spots where he can use that shot and obviously playing with Fly, I know from experience, he gets you in some pretty nice spots. He just needs to be a shooter.