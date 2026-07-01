Darnell Nurse Trade Ends Oilers' Saga While Creating Long-Term Gamble For Sharks
Darnell Nurse will bring a physical, veteran presence to a young San Jose Sharks squad while escaping the scrutiny he faced with the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton has already started to eat into that freed cap space.
After months of speculation and uncertainty about Darnell Nurse's future in Edmonton, GM Stan Bowman found a willing trade partner in Mike Grier of the San Jose Sharks to take on the entirety of the defenseman's $9.25-million cap hit.
The 31-year-old played 798 games for the Oilers since being drafted seventh overall back in 2013 and suited up for 100 playoff games. Nurse scored seven goals and recorded 24 points over 82 games in the 2025-26 season.
In return, the Oilers acquired 24-year-old defenseman and 2020 first-round pick, Shakir Mukhamadullin, along with prospect Zack Sharp, a 21-year-old defenseman taken in the fifth round of the 2025 draft.
Let’s break this trade down and determine how it impacts all parties involved.
Nurse Gets A Fresh Start
Nurse will welcome his fresh start.
He faced a ton of scrutiny throughout his final few seasons with the Oilers, largely due to failing to meet the incredibly high standards that came with his contract.
That's not his fault. Players often get criticized for signing contracts that front offices willingly offer and come with incredible long-term risk.
With the pressure and Stanley Cup spotlight off his shoulders for the time being, there's a real opportunity for Nurse to reset and find success as a leader within a young Sharks dressing room.
Oilers Gain Cap Freedom
Nurse's contract weighed down the Oilers, which now have the freedom to improve other areas of their roster in a cost-friendly manner.
Bowman has already begun that process, signing defenseman Ryan Shea to a five-year, $20-million deal.
The 29-year-old broke out with the Penguins this past season, recording 35 points in 80 games along with a team-high plus-30 rating.
The Oilers also re-signed Kasperi Kapanen, a 29-year-old right winger who put up eight goals and 17 points in 41 games in 2025-26.
Frederik Andersen then joined Edmonton on a one-year contract worth $2.8 million. The new Stanley Cup champion was a Conn Smythe Trophy contender for most of the 2026 playoffs.
Mukhamadullin could develop into a top-four defenseman eventually, but the Oilers are very much in win-now mode.
With about $6.4 million in cap space remaining, according to PuckPedia, how they use that room will determine if they are back in the mix as true Stanley Cup contenders.
There are still a ton of intriguing free agents available on the open market, and the Oilers could really use more additions on forward, defense and potentially in net, depending on how they feel about Tristan Jarry.
Sharks Take On Short-Term Upside, Long-Term Gamble
The Sharks desperately needed an overhaul on their blueline and had a ton of cap space to use in the short term, making them one of the only real fits for Nurse.
Nurse averaged nearly 21 minutes of ice time for the Oilers this past season, which was fourth-most on the team behind only Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.
He's undeniably overpaid, is far from the player he once was and, in an ideal situation, is not relied on that heavily in San Jose.
However, he's still a very capable middle-pairing defenseman with a physical, veteran presence.
This deal does come with its risks, though.
Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Yaroslav Askarov need new deals by next summer. Then Michael Misa, Igor Chernyshov and Sam Dickinson will become RFAs the following year.
The cap space looks favorable now, but failing to get any retention from the Oilers may end up affecting the Sharks down the line.
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