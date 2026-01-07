Devils, Islanders Fans React Strongly To New York's 9-0 Blowout Win

The New York Islanders annihilated the New Jersey Devils with a 9-0 victory at UBS Arena Tuesday night. This ties the biggest shutout win in Islanders history.

As for the Devils, this is the biggest loss the franchise has faced since the 1985-86 season when New Jersey lost 9-0 to the New York Rangers.

As suspected, Devils fans are outraged by this result and performance and are calling for major changes. Not to mention, it's been a tough run for New Jersey, which has six losses in its last eight games and is currently out of a playoff spot.

"This is it. The end. It's over," @PrairieDevil posted on X.

"Is there a mercy rule?" @Todd_C190 wrote.

"No words. Lottery pick incoming," @OrdiniJason posted.

"FIRE FITZ! Trade them all. The core will never succeed and we need to rebuild," @rudezoneNJT said.

"Just end the season no heart left," @Joelliuzzi said.

"At what point is this considered a war crime?" @LorynAshleigh posted.

"What an embarrassment. Good thing fitz extended (goalie Jacob Markstrom) for literally no reason," @macslounge2 wrote.

Meanwhile, Islanders supporters are overjoyed with the giant victory, which saw Anthony Duclair record a hat trick. The Islanders have now won one in five of their last seven contests and are second in the Metropolitan Division.

"WE OWN THOSE POVERTY AHL DEVILS," @Isles4life36 wrote.

"Complete total domination, best team victory in a long time," @johnlpc posted.

"Can we play Markstrom every game," @nystevo_ said.

"Serious question. Is it too soon to be thinking about a parade? Wowza!" @RichOnTheLI posted.

"The Islanders just received a 10 min standing ovation from my living room," @noemiesmeraldaa wrote.

Several fans called out coach Sheldon Keefe for keeping Markstrom between the pipes for all nine goals.

"How does a coach in the NHL leave a goalie in for 9 goals?" @ChicoSharking posted.

"All 9 scored against the same goalie. No attempt by the head coach to pull him. That says it all. Everyone has given up," @Sir_Parzival86 said.

"You kept Markstrom in for 9? That's asking a goalie to ask for a trade. Might be the plan," @KrisKnobWood wrote.

Funny enough, Islanders coach Patrick Roy once allowed nine goals as a goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens in 1995. He famously got traded not long after to the Colorado Avalanche and won the Stanley Cup later that season.

Speaking of goaltenders, Ilya Sorokin was not to be overshadowed by the nine-goal deficit. He recorded his 26th career shutout, setting a new franchise record as he passed Glenn Resch on the all-time Islanders shutout list.

It wasn't an easy one for the Russian netminder either. While the Devils couldn't put a goal on the board, it wasn't for a lack of trying because they recorded 45 shots on goal.

Some fans joked that Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes would never want to join the Devils and his two brothers in this state.

"Better chance the Hughes boys all go to Vancouver. Why would anyone want to be part of the devs (right now)?" @BetWithC_ wrote on X.

"Are you sure Quinn is just going to sign with you guys in 2027? Lol," @uccochinner said.

"At what point do you fire everyone and realize whatever they Canucks wanted for Quinn was worth it. This team is so disappointing," @KnarfTweets posted.

Correction: the headline is corrected to say the New York Islanders won the game.

