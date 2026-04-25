Ducks And Mammoth's Young Cores Are Outperforming Veteran, Savvy Opponents

Emerging young stars Jackson LaCombe and Logan Cooley are thriving in these NHL playoffs, proving Anaheim and Utah's post-season future is starting to blossom. What other youngsters can the Mammoth and Ducks lean on to have playoff success?
Thus far in the Stanley Cup playoffs, we’ve seen impressive performances from a slew of young players. But some young stars stand out in particular because they’re not only getting points on the scoresheet, they’re helping their team win playoff games.
Nowhere is that clearer than it is in Anaheim and Salt Lake City, where the young core of the Anaheim Ducks and Utah Mammoth is proving to be the real deal against experienced and determined opponents.
In Anaheim, emerging star defenseman Jackson LaCombe is tied with Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl for second place in playoff scoring, as LaCombe has five assists and six points in three games. Before Game 4 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators, LaCombe and Draisaitl shared the league lead in scoring.
LaCombe has been a major minute-muncher in the post-season, logging 26:34 of ice time in Game 1 against the Oilers, then playing 26:49 in Game 3. The 25-year-old LaCombe has improved in each of his three NHL seasons, and he’s showing that his vision and playmaking skills are elite.
Also a part of the impressive young Ducks core are star forwards Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier. Carlsson has two goals and four points in three games, while Gauthier has a pair of goals – including the game-winner in Game 2 – and three points in three games.
Carlsson is only 21 years old, while Gauthier is just 22. They’re just scratching the surface of what they’re capable of, and that should terrify the Ducks’ opponents.
Meanwhile, in Utah, the Mammoth’s young core is stepping up with tremendous efforts in these playoffs, as right winger Dylan Guenther and center Logan Cooley have combined for four goals and six points in three games.
The 21-year-old Cooley and 23-year-old Guenther have combined for 21 shots on net, so Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny has to be pleased with what he sees from the duo, who team up as two-thirds of Utah's skilled second line.
We’re not saying the Ducks and Mammoth are being carried by their young stars.
Anaheim has received great performances from veterans Troy Terry (five points), Mikael Granlund (five points) and Alex Killorn (four points).
And Utah has needed major contributions from veterans MacKenzie Weegar (three points), Lawson Crouse (three points) and Clayton Keller (two points). Teams will always need a balanced and deep attack to win playoff games.
The Ducks have endured a full rebuild, and it’s greatly encouraging to Anaheim fans to see a new generation of Ducks stars rising to the occasion. The same goes for Utah fans and the Mammoth’s up-and-coming group of young players.
With LaCombe, Carlsson and Gauthier in Anaheim, and Cooley and Guenther in Utah, the Ducks and Mammoth have the building blocks to help lay the foundation for the next decade or longer. They’ll inevitably have adversity to fight through, but they’re proving this season that they were worth the investment their teams have made in them.
All teams need strong young players to thrive over the long haul. And when you see your young players stepping up and showing what they’re capable of, the way Utah and Anaheim's youngsters have done this spring, you have to feel good about what’s to come.
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