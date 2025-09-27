Ducks Inking McTavish Reveals GM Verbeek's Salary Cap Restrictions

The Anaheim Ducks locked up one of the NHL's remaining RFAs when they signed star center Mason McTavish to a six-year, $42-million contract that carries a peculiar average annual value of $7 million. The AAV on McTavish's extension sheds some light on the philosophy of Ducks GM Pat Verbeek.

Verbeek had about $20.5 million in cap space before inking McTavish, meaning there was no good reason for the Ducks to go to war with one of the organization’s best players.

The 22-year-old is coming off a 2024-25 season in which he set new career-highs in goals (22), assists (30), and points (52) in 76 games. Furthermore, he had the joint-most goals and power-play goals on the Ducks roster.

There is an intriguing element of McTavish’s deal that stays in line with Verbeek’s apparent belief that no Anaheim player should be earning more than $7 million per year. Both longtime Ducks right winger Troy Terry and newcomer center Mikael Granlund earn $7 million against the salary cap this season.

Verbeek indeed made an exception for defensemen Jacob Trouba and his $8-million cap hit. However, Trouba wasn't a free agent signing, but rather, a trade that saw the New York Rangers receive defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Nonetheless, Verbeek didn’t break the $7-million limit for No. 1 goalie Lukas Dostal, who signed for $6.5 million per year across five years. Evidence would show that there’s a clear red line for Verbeek, and McTavish didn’t step past it with this new contract.

It'll be interesting to see how Verbeek handles the pending RFAs, which includes center Leo Carlsson, left winger Cutter Gauthier, defensemen Jackson LaCombe, Olen Zellweger, and Pavel Mintyukov. All of which will require new contracts beyond the 2025-26 campaign.

For a guy many wondered whether he had a long future in Anaheim, McTavish put that notion to rest, as Verbeek gave McTavish more term than any other current member of the Ducks.

McTavish is under contract through the 2030-31 campaign, while no other Duck is under contract longer than 2029-30. That says something about McTavish’s place in the organization. That shows what’s going to be expected of him. McTavish is going to be Anaheim’s top center, and although younger star Carlsson might challenge him for that top spot, it’s McTavish’s job to lose right now.

Report: Teams Have Called the Ducks on McTavish, Verbeek said 'Get Lost'

Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek is no stranger to difficult contract negotiations when it comes to RFAs under team control, especially if those players don’t hold arbitration rights.

McTavish had returned to his Canadian home in Ottawa before Ducks training camp began, but he’s now back in the fold, and Anaheim are going to be better for it. It made no sense for either McTavish or the Ducks to lose any more time than he’s already lost.

With McTavish finally on board, Anaheim has a solid balance of veterans and youngsters this season. Plus, if Dostal can hold up his end of the deal and the Ducks generate more offense, they have a realistic shot at least challenging for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Ducks are a team on the rise, and you can say the same thing for McTavish. He got what would've been market value if he were a UFA, but Verbeek gave him reasonable money as they project McTavish to do big things for them.

The expectations on McTavish have now been raised considerably, and McTavish now has the pressure of being the highest-paid forward on the roster. We'll see if he clears the new competitive bar his salary has set for him.

