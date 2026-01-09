Edmonton Oilers Olympic Snubs May Be Beneficial For The Team

The Edmonton Oilers had several notable names left off Team Canada and Team Sweden for the 2026 Olympics in Milan. For many Oilers fans, the omissions of some of the team’s top stars felt like management of each respective roster overlooked the importance of chemistry and playoff experience.

Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen. But in the long run, the Olympic snubs may actually work in the Oilers’ favor.

Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, defenseman Evan Bouchard, and left winger Zach Hyman were all left off Team Canada. Given how consistently all three players have performed in high-stakes roles and big-pressure games, each could have made the team, and it would not have come as a shock.

Perhaps the longest shot belonged to Nugent-Hopkins, who remains one of the league’s most reliable two-way forwards, capable of playing center or wing, killing penalties, and contributing on an elite power play.

Hyman gained momentum as the season rolled along. Now healthy, he has once again become one of the NHL’s most dependable goal scorers, thriving at five-on-five and in net-front roles.

The key with Hyman is that he’s got chemistry with superstar Connor McDavid, something that might have given him an inside track at being selected.

McDavid Comments As 3 Deserving Oilers Left Off Team Canada's Roster

Connor McDavid shared his candid thoughts on three deserving Oilers who narrowly missed Team Canada selection, sparking debate about roster decisions.

Bouchard is one of the league’s most productive offensive defensemen. He’s shattered franchise and NHL records in the playoffs, and while consistency can be his Achilles’ heel, he’s rarely, if ever, a problem when the games mean something.

Consider the defensemen Team Canada chose to bring back – the entire group from last year's 4 Nations Face-Off – Bouchard’s exclusion could be seen as the Oilers’ biggest snub.

Meanwhile, Mattias Ekholm also missed out on Team Sweden, a particularly surprising decision given his experience and past international play.

Instead, Sweden opted for ex-Oilers D-man Philip Broberg, a younger defenseman who had earned his opportunity but still represented a notable shift away from a proven veteran.

Sweden's Olympic Men's Hockey Roster Choices Leave Big Questions

Team Sweden announced its Olympic men's hockey roster on Friday, and some key players were left off.

As frustrating as these omissions likely were for each player, the Oilers as a whole may quietly benefit. The Olympics would have meant intense, high-stakes hockey in the middle of an already shortened and gruelling NHL season.

For veteran players like Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman, and Ekholm, the added wear and tear could have been a factor toward the end of this season. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are used to playing many minutes. Almost everyone else could benefit from time off.

Each will now get rest, recovery time, and the chance to refocus entirely on Edmonton’s playoff push.

The Oilers’ core has logged heavy minutes over the past few seasons, both in the regular season and deep playoff runs. They’ve all arguably played more hockey than anyone. Avoiding the Olympics reduces injury risk and fatigue, two factors that often derail contenders late in the year.

History is full of elite players using international snubs as added drive. For Edmonton, that edge could be invaluable. A rested, motivated group entering the stretch run may be far more valuable than a handful of Olympic appearances.

In the short term, the snubs felt harsh. In the long term, they might give the Oilers exactly what they need in healthier legs, sharper focus, and one clear goal — finishing the job they’ve come so close to completing twice.

