Evaluating The Moves Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson Has Made This NHL Off-Season

But the key detail about Bedard’s new contract is that when it expires, he will become a UFA in the summer of 2031. At that point, Bedard will be only 25 years old, so he’s going to have another opportunity, in his prime years, to cash in with at least one more massive contract extension. But despite the injury that is going to take him out of action for the first couple of months of the coming season, Bedard can now focus solely on the on-ice side of the game and put to rest the business side of the sport.