Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 7:17 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 7:17 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs have an intriguing decision to make regarding the ownership of their first-round pick this season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs aren't in great shape 23 games into the 2026-27 regular season. They have an 8-13-2 record, are 27th in the NHL, and are last in the Atlantic Division.
There was hope that this team could prove 2025-26 was a one-off and get back into the playoffs, but Jim Hiller's side hasn't been able to earn a point in their last seven games.
To make matters worse, the Maple Leafs don't really have the draft picks to lean on if they finish at the bottom of the standings again this year. Toronto doesn't have its own first-round draft pick for the next two summers.
They were both traded away by former GM Brad Treliving on the same day, which was at the 2024-25 trade deadline. He traded the 2027 pick, as well as Fraser Minten and a 2025 fourth-rounder, to the Boston Bruins for defenseman Brandon Carlo. But that pick was top-five protected.
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He also traded the team's 2028 first-round pick, along with Nikita Grebenkin, to the Philadelphia Flyers for center Scott Laughton, the 2025 fourth-round pick that was sent to Boston in the Carlo trade, and a 2027 sixth-round pick. That 2028 first-round pick is top-10 protected.
Where it gets complicated is that, because the Maple Leafs won the draft lottery for the 2026 draft, the Bruins didn't receive the pick they were owed in the Carlo trade. Traditionally in this scenario, the Bruins would just receive the Maple Leafs' first-round pick in the following draft (2027), but Toronto traded that pick to the Flyers.
What Does This Mean?
This is the result: If the Maple Leafs' draft pick this year doesn't fall in the top 10, Philadelphia would get it, and Toronto would give Boston the 2028 first-round pick unprotected.
If the pick does fall in the top 10, the Maple Leafs will have the choice to either give it to the Bruins or the Flyers, with the other team getting the unprotected first-rounder for 2028.
This unique situation opens up the opportunity for Maple Leafs GM John Chayka to get creative if his team does end up in the top 10 of the 2027 draft lottery. Would he be able to field the best offer from the Bruins or Flyers to convince him to send the draft pick to whichever team can give up the most assets to them?
As of Nov. 19, there is no rule for such a situation. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman cleared that up on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. But he also pointed out that it would be very likely for the NHL to intervene in that situation.
Either way, the Maple Leafs will not have their own draft pick for the next two drafts, unless either club that owns those picks is willing to trade them back to Toronto in a different transaction.
They do, however, have the Colorado Avalanche's first-round pick this season, which is under the condition that it is protected from a top-10 pick.
Before the Avalanche's game on Thursday, they are 12th in the NHL, meaning, as it stands, the Leafs would be receiving a relatively low pick in the first round of the 2027 draft. But if the Avs do fall in the top-10 of the draft lottery after this regular season, the Maple Leafs would receive their 2028 first-rounder unprotected.
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