Flames Prospect Matvei Gridin Takes The AHL By Storm

This is Matvei Gridin, the 28th overall pick of the Calgary Flames in the 2024 draft, who has taken the league by storm.
Gridin's journey in North America has been well-documented from various sources: he moved to the U.S. in 2022 at the age of 16 and played for the USHL Muskegon Lumberjacks for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.
After that, he was drafted by Southern Alberta's team in the spring of 2024 and signed an entry-level contract the following summer. That closed the door to the NCAA, even though the University of Michigan were so confident in recruiting him, they announced his supposed arrival even before the 2024 NHL draft.
Gridin jumped to the QMJHL, where he was originally selected first overall by the Val-d'Or Foreurs in the 2024 CHL import draft, but his rights were traded to the Shawinigan Cataractes, where he played for the 2024-25 season.
During his tenure in the USHL and QMJHL, Gridin made the first all-star team and the CHL all-rookie team, respectively.
On Oct. 6, the 19-year-old became a handful of Flames that included the likes of Stanley Cup-winning Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk (with Florida), as well as the late Johnny Gaudreau, to make Calgary's roster without playing AHL hockey.
Gridin is a bit modest about his rapid success.
"I'm happy, yes, and I knew I had a good pre-season and maybe I (expected) it a bit, but still surprised I made the team at 19," Gridin told The Hockey News.
The Flames prospect does admit him making the opening-night roster takes the cake over his fortunate happenings of 2024.
"This is better because when you play your first game in the NHL, that is obviously what you've dreamed of, (whereas) the draft is just the hard part of a journey," said Gridin.
Gridin has sported the No. 92 in the USHL, QMJHL and so far in the NHL. The Kurgan, Russia, native explains it is a tribute to a fellow countryman.
"My favorite player is (Evgeny) Kuznetsov and he wears 92," said Gridin. "Eleven was my favorite number growing up, but that number was taken by (Mikael) Backlund, so I had to choose another one."
Gridin was brought down to the AHL Wranglers after playing four games with the Flames. He has previously said he has no hard feelings about the move as he feels this is right for his development.
He has since been wearing the No. 18 jersey, though, and gave insight on how that came about.
"I didn't choose 18. They just gave it to me. In our team, we got one to 50, and I couldn't pick 92 anyways."
Gridin's current favorite players, as specified in previous interviews, have been Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, the latter of whom he played with in his debut in the season opener in the Battle of Alberta. Gridin explains what was going through his mind when that moment came about.
"That's insane. In overtime, I was up against McDavid, (Leon) Draisaitl and (Evan) Bouchard, and they nearly scored three goals on me. Just (McDavid's) speed is faster in real life than on TV," Gridin said.
In that same game, albeit coming off a heavy dose of puck luck, Gridin scored his first NHL goal.
He was clear to point out that the game was bigger than him.
"We were down 3-0, and when I scored, it became 3-1, so I didn't celebrate much. I just put my hands up, and that was it," Gridin said. "When I went to the bench, everyone was saying 'Congrats, kid,' and that was awesome."
After being sent down to the Wranglers, Gridin has so far essentially made himself a lock for the AHL All-Rookie Team, scoring 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points in 32 games. He ranks second for AHL rookie scoring this season. In fact, he was named to the AHL's All-Star Game on Thursday.
Gridin never doubted his abilities to translate from junior to professional hockey.
"I cannot say I expected it, but I was always confident in myself to (make the) transition," he said.
Gridin, being a Russian national, won't take part in international ice hockey competitions this season.
Familiar faces, such as fellow Flames 2024 first-rounder Zayne Parekh, who became Canada's highest scoring defenseman, and former QMJHL colleague Caleb Desnoyers, played for the bronze medallists, Team Canada, in the 2026 world juniors.
Gridin believes he would've performed soundly had he been given the opportunity in last month's tournament.
"I watched the world juniors, and it would've been nice playing there," Gridin said. "I would have done well. I would have put points up."
As to how far Russia would have gone in the competition, Gridin did not flinch.
"I think we (could've won) the gold," he said.
