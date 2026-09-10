Flyers Teammates Expect Matvei Michkov To Come Into Camp With An 'F-U' Type Of Attitude

Things didn't progress for Matvei Michkov in his second NHL campaign like many Philadelphia Flyers fans hoped, but his teammates have faith that the 21-year-old can reach new heights in the upcoming 2026-27 season.
LAS VEGAS — In what could only be described as a sophomore season from hell, Philadelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov was repeatedly criticized for being "out of shape", had his minutes reduced and spent most of the year buried deep inside head coach Rick Tocchet's dog house.
But what doesn't break you, makes you stronger — or in Michkov's case, motivates you to prove everyone wrong.
"I imagine he’s going to come in with an edge, a little bit of an F-U, honestly after last year and all the heat," Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale said at this week's NHL Player Media Tour. "He’s got the tools, he’s got the knack. I’m looking forward to his year."
In all fairness, Michkov's season wasn't as bad as it might have seemed. He scored 20 goals and tied for third on the team with 51 points in 81 games.
It's just that after tying Macklin Celebrini with 63 points as a rookie, most expected Michkov to have the kind of sophomore season that Celebrini had. Instead, like a lot of young players, Michkov struggled to replicate the success he had as a rookie.
"The consistency is the hardest part," said Philadelphia's Trevor Zegras, who experienced his own struggles with consistency during his time in Anaheim. "That’s why when you look at a guy like Sidney Crosby or Alex Ovechkin to be able to be at their best every single year, that’s in moments when you’re looking at yourself how impressive that really is."
Part of the problem for Michkov was that he arrived to training camp in not the best shape and things spiralled from there.
Tocchet took some of the blame for Michkov's struggles, telling The Athletic, "I was frustrated. I should have probably kept the remarks about him being out of shape — I had already said it four times; I don’t think I needed to say it a fifth time. As any coach, you learn a lesson. So, I would take that back."
Still, the tough love approach appears to have worked with Michkov, who reportedly dropped 29 pounds and showed off a shredded physique in an Instagram post earlier this summer. In an shared interview, the 21-year-old credited a team coach who went to Russia to help him train and who got his body fat down to 10.6%.
"I’ve seen him. He looks good," said Drysdale. "I think he had a lot of eyes on him last year, which doesn’t make life easier. So I think just a fresh reset for him and he’ll have a good year."
Indeed, with Porter Martone now regarded as the Flyers' top prospect, the expectations on Michkov might not be the same as they were a year ago. The Flyers don't need Michkov to be their top forward. That being said, no one would be surprised if he were to lead the team in scoring.
"He’s super young. He’s what, 21?" said Drysdale. "But yeah, he’s productive. You can’t really argue that. He’s productive and he’s got a knack for scoring and getting in areas and he’s effective when it comes to that. He’s good at getting in on the rush with the puck and pulling up, he can make some elite, elite plays."
Added Zegras: "It’s a tough league. I think it’s a good experience to feel that and to know that everyone in our organization has his back, top to bottom. It’s better to have that happen earlier than later, because he’s got a ton of skill, he loves the game, loves being on the ice, so it should be good."
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