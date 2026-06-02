3 Vital Oilers Should Consider Bringing Back

As veteran contracts expire, Edmonton must decide which depth pieces are vital. These three battle-tested targets offer the defensive grit and secondary scoring needed for another Cup run.
With the 2026 NHL Draft approaching and free agency looming, the Edmonton Oilers face important decisions on several veteran depth pieces who are about to see their respective contracts expire. While the team has clear needs at goaltending and possibly top-six forward, bolstering the bottom-six and defensive depth can't and shouldn't be ignored.
Edmonton has let players leave in the past. In many cases, their decision to overlook what they had in-house didn't turn out well.
Trending Stories
To avoid a repeat mistake, here are three players the Oilers should seriously consider bringing back this offseason:
1. Connor Murphy (Defenceman)
Connor Murphy was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2026 trade deadline and quickly became a steady presence on Edmonton’s blue line. The 33-year-old right-shot defenseman brings physicality, strong penalty-killing ability, and reliable top-four minutes.
Why bring him back? He wants to stay, he's a reliable player, and he fits perfectly alongside a player like Darnell Nurse. As much as Murphy himself can be effective, what some fans like about him even more than his own skill set is that he brings Nurse up to a different level, allowing him to play a style of hockey that better suits him.
At a projected $3.5M–$4M AAV on a short-term deal, Murphy would provide stability without breaking the bank.
2. Jason Dickinson (Centre)
Another mid-season acquisition from Chicago, Dickinson excelled in a shutdown third-line role. An injury in the playoffs was the lone reason fans didn't get to see more of what he can provide for this Oilers roster.
The 31-year-old is a strong defensive forward who wins faceoffs, kills penalties, and provides quiet but effective two-way play. When it wasn't available against the Ducks, it became clear how much the Oilers could have used him in the lineup. Oh, and he's got a solid scoring touch, too. He's a former 22-goal scorer who should signs he maintains that ability.
Why bring him back? Edmonton’s bottom six took a massive step back this past season. Dickinson proved he can handle tough matchups and help drive better 5-on-5 play. A 2–3 year deal in the $4M-$5M range would be value but not a hefty discount. Something below $4 million would be a no-brainer.
3. Kasperi Kapanen (Winger)
Few have made more out of an opportunity than Kapanen. Picked up off of waivers, not much was expected, but he's proven to be a solid fit, offering speed and scoring ability. There were health issues last season, but when he's in, he's solid. He's expressed a strong interest in returning to the Oilers after playing a depth role in 2025-26.
The 28-year-old Finnish winger can keep up with top players, but is gritty enough to play a bottom-six role if the team is stacked. He has penalty-killing ability and offers secondary scoring that the Oilers desperately need.
Why bring him back? Kapanen is a low-risk, high-familiarity option. On a one- or two-year deal (likely $1.5M–$2M), he represents excellent value compared to chasing similar players on the open market.
Final Thoughts
Re-signing Murphy, Dickinson, and Kapanen would allow the Oilers to bring back players who more than earned their keep. Letting them walk will lead the Oilers to look for similar options on the free-agent market, bringing back unknown and potentially more expensive assets.
Stan Bowman has some tough calls to make, but these three should be near the top of his “priority” list.
Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.