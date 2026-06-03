Could 20-Goal NHL Captain Be a Smart Depth Addition for the Edmonton Oilers?

As Anders Lee is rumored to be heading to free agency, his scoring ability and veteran leadership offer the chance for the Oilers to bolster a championship-caliber top nine.
With New York Islanders captain Anders Lee appearing headed for unrestricted free agency, the Edmonton Oilers may have an intriguing veteran option available on July 1.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Wednesday that Lee’s agent met with Islanders GM Mathieu Darche, but the sides remain far apart on a new deal. While the Islanders want to keep their longtime leader, Lee is currently on track to hit the open market as he turns 36 early in July.
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For the Oilers, who continue to search for affordable secondary scoring and physical depth around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Lee could fill a noticeable hole.
Why Lee Could Fit in Edmonton
Money and term on any deal are huge factors in the Oilers' interest, but Lee does check a few boxes for Edmonton.
First, he's a legitimate winger with a proven track record of scoring 20 goals or more almost every season. You know what you're going to get, which has been a challenge for the Oilers, who have taken risks on the wing with players who have proven not to have great chemistry with the team's top players.
Lee remains one of the league’s more effective players in front of the net. The Oilers have long sought bigger, grittier forwards who can battle in high-danger areas and create screens on the power play. They need a second or third-line "sure thing".
Second, he provides veteran leadership with 46 playoff games under his belt. As a captain for eight seasons in New York, Lee brings locker-room presence that would be well respected by a close-knit Oilers group that could use a bit of a push at times.
Third, depending on what he's seeking on his next deal, a short-term, team-friendly deal (likely 1-2 years at $3.5M–$4.5M), he could provide middle-six or strong bottom-six minutes without breaking the bank.
The Oilers’ forward group lacks proven depth and consistency. They lost much of what they had in recent seasons as Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Evander Kane, Warren Foegele, and others moved on. Adding a reliable veteran like Lee on a low-risk contract could stabilize the bottom half of the roster while younger players develop.
Of course, Edmonton must manage its salary cap carefully. If Lee becomes available, there will be teams beyond the Oilers who kick tires here. There is no guarantee he will become a low-cost option.
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