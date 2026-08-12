Four Things The Columbus Blue Jackets Need To Get Back Into The Stanley Cup Playoffs

thehockeynews.com Zach Werenski Comes In High On NHL Networks 'Top 20 Defensemen Right Now' Rankings The Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski is really good and has been for years. Sadly, it took years for the rest of the league to take notice, though. In the last two seasons, Werenski has shown that he is arguably the top defenseman, as shown by the Norris Trophy he earned last season.