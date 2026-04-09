From Boston College To The Boston Bruins: James Hagens Is NHL Ready

James Hagens is in the NHL and ready to show what he's learned in the NCAA and AHL. Signing his entry-level contract now could affect his next contract as well.
The top prospect who fell into the Bruins' lap at last year's NHL draft didn't wait any longer to sign his entry-level contract on Wednesday.
He practised with Boston on Thursday after spending two weeks with the AHL's Providence Bruins on an amateur tryout. There will be a clearer idea of where he fits in the lineup in the short term after Friday. Coach Marco Sturm has said he plans to use Hagens on the wing for now but sees him as a center long-term.
The timing of Hagens' contract signing affects when he can sign another deal and his status when his entry-level contract expires. But the slick Boston College star has proven himself already and can do so again as the potential building block for the next generation of Bruins hockey.
The once-consensus pick to go first overall in the 2025 NHL draft navigated obstacles in his freshman NCAA campaign. While he produced at a solid clip, the hype around Hagens died down and grew around Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa instead when they performed at such a high level.
That was perfectly fine for the Bruins, which accepted they weren't going to rebound from a poor start last season and began a quick retool.
As teams ahead of the Bruins drafted other players, the BC center was there for them to take seventh overall.
With no pressure to jump into the NHL right away, Hagens went back to Boston College. He put up 47 points in 34 games, more than doubling his goal total from 11 the year before to 23.
He earned a nod as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, taking over the Eagles' lead offensive role after the departures of Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard, who turned pro before this season.
Hagens has always been a slick playmaker with the raw skill to dance around the offensive zone with the puck, but some wondered whether he'd develop the physical edge to take his game to the next level.
Throughout last year, he learned to engage more physically, win pucks along the wall and incorporate functional physicality into his game.
This year, he's fully incorporated that into his game. Hagens won't throw massive hits, but he's accepted that going into corners or getting into a battle along the wall will be necessary to reach his full potential.
Hagens Passes His First Pro Test
When his NCAA season ended, Hagens was expected to sign his entry-level contract and join Boston right away.
Hagens made a near-instant impact with the Baby B's. He scored his first goal in his second game, notched his first assist in his third game and recorded four points after six games.
Hagens looked comfortable and confident stepping into the AHL as teams are fighting for playoff spots.
His speed and quickness were instantly noticeable against AHL competition. Hagens' passing vision was impressive, finding lanes most opponents don't even notice until it's too late. He even averaged more than two shots per game, an excellent clip for a player just two weeks into their pro career.
The AHL is a more physical, defensive league than the NHL. Seeing Hagens push the pace, maintain his high skill level and look to drive play against AHL competition were very encouraging signs.
What Happens Now That Hagens Signed His Entry-Level Contract?
Usually, a college player who joins an AHL club on an amateur tryout lines up an NHL contract to begin the following season.
Hagens opted to wait to sign the ELC. That presented him with a few options moving forward.
He didn't have to sign a contract this season. Hagens could have waited until the summer, and if the opportunity with Boston wasn't good enough for him, he could have played professionally in Europe or requested a trade. Realistically, however, those scenarios were unlikely to happen.
Another option was to sign his entry-level contract during the off-season, which would have made it more likely for him to be eligible for an offer sheet when his deal expired. He would have accrued three seasons in the NHL and been a Group 2 RFA, which makes offer sheets possible and gives him a bit of leverage on his next contract negotiation.
Hagens ultimately signed this week and is poised to burn a year off his contract when he makes his NHL debut.
Under the NHL and Players' Association's collective bargaining agreement, certain players are given 10.2(c) status and are ineligible to sign an offer sheet or file for salary arbitration, according to PuckPedia.
To avoid 10.2(c) status upon contract expiry, players must reach a specific threshold of games played based on their age when they sign their entry-level contract.
From 18 to 21, they must accrue three years of pro experience. Players aged 22 to 23 must accrue two years. Any player age-24 or older must accrue one year.
Players aged 18 or 19 earn a year of pro experience by playing 10 NHL games in a season. If they're 20 or older, they earn a year of experience by playing 10 or more professional games in any league while under an NHL contract.
What could affect Hagens' situation are playoff games, which count toward the 10 NHL games in one season.
The Bruins are on the brink of clinching a playoff spot with three games to go in the regular season. If Hagens plays each of those games and appears in seven playoff contests, he can still earn three years of professional experience, qualify for Group 2 status and gain the ability to file for arbitration and sign an offer sheet.
Even if he doesn't become a Group 2 RFA, signing now could limit his negotiating power when his new contract expires.
He would only have one full season of pro experience when he's first eligible to sign a contract extension during the summer of 2027, or two full seasons when the deal expires. Theoretically, he could have a breakout campaign in his third season, and it would have already come after he signed a new contract. That makes a bridge contract more tempting after his entry-level pact.
What Matters Most Right Now
Hagens just signed his first contract, so he won't have to worry about the next one for a bit.
He's in the NHL. He gets to adjust to The Show before the playoffs start, and he and coach Sturm can move forward from there.
It will be interesting to see how Hagens transitions to the NHL level. He has the tools to lead the Bruins' next wave as franchise cornerstones David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy enter their 30s.
It's not Hagens' team just yet, but what happens during the rest of this season could be the start of something great. He has the chance to prove himself yet again.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.