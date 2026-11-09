Gauthier's Goal-Scoring Binge Continues, Hellebuyck Shuts Out The Maple Leafs: The Hockey News Morning Skate

thehockeynews.com 'There's A Pretty Sour Taste In Winnipeg': Hellebuyck Discusses Devils' Decision To Not Start Vs. Jets After recording his first shutout with the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, GM Sunny Mehta announced that Connor Hellebuyck would not be starting in his highly-anticipated return to Winnipeg. While the decision was out of the netminder's control, how does Hellebuyck think Jets fans will respond?