Gauthier's Goal-Scoring Binge Continues, Hellebuyck Shuts Out The Maple Leafs: The Hockey News Morning Skate

Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2026 2:00 PM
Updated Nov 9, 2026 3:21 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Michael Augello and Michael Traikos break down Connor Hellebuyck's shutout against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jeremy Swayman's stellar effort against the Florida Panthers, and Cutter Gauthier's goal-scoring dominance against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
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