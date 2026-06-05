Golden Knights' Late Collapse And Tortorella's Failed Challenge Hand Hurricanes Life In Cup Final Thriller
The Golden Knights had the Hurricanes on the ropes. But a late comeback, along with an unsuccessful challenge, ruined what could have been a huge advantage in the best-of-seven series.
RALEIGH, N.C. — For nearly 50 minutes on Thursday night at Lenovo Center, the Carolina Hurricanes looked like a team destined for an early grave in the 2026 Stanley Cup final.
Lifeless. Outplayed. Searching for answers against a Vegas Golden Knights squad that had them suffocating under relentless pressure.
Then, in the final 10 minutes of regulation, everything unravelled for the Knights.
A controversial no-goal call was upheld after Vegas coach John Tortorella's challenge, a late tying marker and an overtime-winner from Seth Jarvis handed Vegas a 4-3 defeat. The series is now tied 1-1, and the Hurricanes have new life.
Brett Howden had been the story for Vegas through two periods, potting both goals to stake his team to a 2-0 lead and extending his scorching playoff run. The 28-year-old continued his emergence as a post-season force with an NHL playoff-leading 13 goals.
But as the third period ticked down, the Hurricanes found their pulse. They pushed and capitalized on a couple of bounces, and goals from Logan Stankoven and Mark Jankowski made it a 2-2 game.
Shortly after, Ivan Barbashev appeared to score what would have been the go-ahead goal. The referees ruled it to be goaltender interference, even though the puck had crossed the line, leading Tortorella to challenge the ruling.
"I saw a loose puck in front of Freddie," Tortorella explained post-game. "Our player stabbed it, didn't move the goalie, and it goes through him into the other side. I'd challenge it 10 out of 10 times."
The call stood.
The NHL's director of officiating, Stephen Walkom, later clarified the reasoning:
"The ruling on the play was goaltender interference," Walkom said. "He waived it (off) immediately. He believed that it was under the goalie, and the Vegas player went after the puck and interfered with the goalie and his ability to freeze the puck and waived it off immediately."
For a team that had dominated for the better part of 50 minutes, it was a crushing non-call. They were assessed a penalty for losing the challenge.
Shortly after the power play, Jordan Staal gave the Hurricanes their first lead of the game.
The Knights pushed back and, with the extra attacker on late, Mark Stone found the equalizer with about 1:20 remaining to force overtime.
The short overtime was dominated by Carolina with Jarvis potting the winner.
For all the positives Vegas shared, the Hurricanes, previously dormant, suddenly looked like the team that had steamrolled through the Eastern Conference.
"We just stopped playing direct in some moments," Golden Knights right winger Mitch Marner said. That's what we've got to do to stay successful, I think, especially against this team. That's how the game of hockey goes sometimes."
Tortorella, typically fiery, was measured in defeat but firm on key points.
On the first 50 minutes: "Yes, yes," he liked what he saw.
On the late collapse: "I have my thoughts. I'm not discussing it here."
On his team overall: "We have a good team, a very good team."
Vegas projected confidence despite the loss.
As the series shifts to Vegas, the Knights will lean on their experience, the home crowd and lessons from a night where dominance slipped through their fingers in the final frantic minutes.
The Knights could have delivered their sword right through the eye of the Hurricane. They missed that chance, guaranteeing there will be a Game 5 in their best-of-seven series.
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