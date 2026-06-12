Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Hopes Take Major Hit As William Karlsson Injured In Game 5 Loss To Hurricanes

John Tortorella insisted he's leaving his clothes at the hotel because the Golden Knights will be back in Raleigh for Game 7 — even as William Karlsson exited Game 5 with a potential playoff-ending injury.
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Vegas Golden Knights' bid for a second Stanley Cup in four seasons suffered a significant blow Thursday night.
The Knights fell 4-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the final and lost center William Karlsson to what coach John Tortorella indicated is likely a playoff-ending injury.
Karlsson, who's been a steady presence throughout Vegas' playoff run, left the game after a hit from Carolina's Sean Walker with the game 1-1 midway in the second period. He did not return and reportedly left the arena for further treatment.
Tortorella offered little in the way of a medical update but was blunt about Karlsson's availability moving forward.
"He's an important piece to us: up the middle of the ice, a penalty-killer, power-play guy. He's a winner," Tortorella said. "But having said that, it's all good stuff. He's not going to be with us, probably. We've got to find a way to fill that void, not with just one guy but as a team."
The timing could hardly have been worse.
Vegas had started Game 5 with energy, capitalizing on an early Carolina delay-of-game penalty when Pavel Dorofeyev scored on the power play to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. Jordan Staal tied it for the Hurricanes later in the period, and the game sat even at 1-1 when Karlsson was driven into the boards by Walker.
The hit appeared to sap some of Vegas' momentum at a critical juncture.
"It's tough. You lose someone like 'Karl' who's so valuable to our team and playing so well," Jack Eichel said. "But it just means everyone else has to step up. He means so much. He's a world-class player. He plays in all situations. He's extremely reliable in our own zone, and he creates a lot of offense. So, yeah, he's a huge part of our group."
The Golden Knights entered the second period with a power-play carryover from K'Andre Miller's late delay-of-game minor, but Carolina seized control. Andrei Svechnikov scored on the man advantage, and Sebastian Aho followed to give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. Vegas managed only one goal in the game after Karlsson's departure.
Tortorella acknowledged the loss of Karlsson coincided with a stretch in which his team lost its way.
"Yeah, I thought we had a good start. We had a really good start," Tortorella said. "We lost momentum when we went back to back in penalties. It was about the same time that we lost Bill. We've got to find a way."
Carolina extended its lead to 4-1 in the third when Svechnikov scored his second power-play goal of the night, this one coming on the back half of a four-minute double minor to Mark Stone.
The Knights pushed back late to make it 4-2, but the damage was done. Brandon Bussi made 23 saves for the Hurricanes, while Nikolaj Ehlers recorded three assists in the win.
The penalty issues Tortorella referenced were glaring. In addition to Stone's double minor, Vegas took minors from players, including Jeremy Lauzon and Brayden McNabb, that shifted momentum at inopportune times.
"At times, I thought we were good," Tortorella said of the penalty kill. "There were some situations I think we could push them and be more aggressive. The last one, they basically score off a rush. We got caught up the ice, and it was an odd-man rush… It's tough with the back to backs (penalties). We'll look at it."
Despite the 3-2 series deficit and the Karlsson injury, Tortorella projected unmistakable confidence that his team would force a Game 7 back in Raleigh.
"We'll be back here," Tortorella said. "We're just going to do it in a different order. I'm going to leave my clothes here, that's for sure. They'll be in the hotel."
The Golden Knights now face a must-win situation in Game 6 at home.
Without Karlsson, who has been a reliable two-way presence and leader in the room, the lineup will require adjustments up the middle and on special teams. Eichel, along with other top Vegas forwards like Mitch Marner and Mark Stone, will need to carry an even heavier load, while depth players will be asked to fill the void left by Karlsson.
Carolina, meanwhile, sits one victory from its first Stanley Cup since 2006. The Hurricanes have now won three of the last four games in the series and have shown an ability to seize momentum and punish mistakes, particularly on the power play, where Svechnikov's two goals proved decisive.
For Vegas, the focus shifts quickly to recovery and preparation.
Tortorella's message was clear: the series is not over, even if one of their most important pieces almost certainly is.
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