The Carolina Hurricanes Are Back In The Stanley Cup Final

Dominating the Canadiens in a lopsided five-game surge, Carolina clinches its first title berth since 2006. The red-hot Canes now host Vegas to battle for hockey’s ultimate prize.
For the first time since winning it all in 2006, the Carolina Hurricanes are once again back in the Stanley Cup Final after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games.
Outside of a bad first period in Game 1, the Hurricanes dominated the series in one of the most lopsided conference finals in recent memory.
Even though it wasn't a sweep and two games went to overtime, it just never felt like Montreal actually had a chance.
Carolina dominated offensive zone time, they were more physical, they were more desperate, they piled on the shots while giving the Canadiens virtually nothing.
As the series went on, every sequential game just felt more and more lopsided, culminating in a statement 6-1 Game 5 victory for the Hurricanes.
Much like Game 4, the Canes started the game hot and before the first 20 had expired, they already held a 3-0 lead.
Taylor Hall started the run, popping home a loose puck off of Logan Stankoven power move, and not too long after, he'd return the favor, setting up Stankoven in the right circle to double Carolina's lead.
Before the period was over, Eric Robinson would add another, his third of the series, after outracing Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson for a high-flip clear and going five-hole on Habs netminder Jakub Dobes.
The second period didn't get any easier for the Canadiens either as the Hurricanes would add another pair, with Jackson Blake putting home a rebound off of a Hall partial breakaway and then Shayne Gostisbehere depositing one from the backdoor on the power play.
Just to give you a glimpse of how over it was, before the game was even halfway finished — with Carolina leading 4-0 and nearly tripling Montreal in shots — Lenovo Center erupted into "Ole" chants, the Canadiens faithful's normal spirited tune.
The Hurricanes will now advance to face the Vegas Golden Knights, with both teams looking to win their second ever Stanley Cup.
Game 1 is set for Tuesday, June 2 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.
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