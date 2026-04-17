'I've Known For Some Time That Quinn Was Not Staying In Vancouver': Canucks Jim Rutherford Provides More Details On The Quinn Hughes Trade

"Some people think Quinn left here because the team wasn't any good," said Rutherford. "He was leaving anyway. And the best example I can give you is Matthew Tkachuk. He was in Calgary. They had a good team. He wanted to go back to the US, and he went. And this is not going to be the last guy in Quinn Hughes that decides he's going to leave. I'm close to him. I really like him. I respect what he did in Vancouver. He put on a good show for a lot of years. But guys work towards free agency, and we should respect the fact that he had that option, and he was going to exercise the option to go back to the United States."