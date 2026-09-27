Buium Aiming To Become Bold Blueline Presence For The Canucks

The Canucks and their fans know that the value of this contract likely won’t be proven until a couple of seasons down the road, after Buium has had more than just a year or two to settle into the NHL and his new home with the Canucks. He may only be entering his second full year in the NHL — on a team that’s projected to finish near the bottom of the league’s standings, too — but already, Buium is relishing the opportunity to become a big-game player for the Canucks.