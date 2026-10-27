How Maple Leafs' Nick Paul Has Emerged As One Of GM John Chayka's Best Additions

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2026 4:15 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 4:15 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs landed center Nick Paul this summer, and the 31-year-old has proven to be one of GM John Chayka's best acquisitions. What's been behind his early success?
Some Toronto Maple Leafs fans with good memories were well aware of veteran forward Nick Paul, for all the wrong reasons.
As a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, he scored both of his team's goals in a decisive Game 7 that eliminated the Maple Leafs from the post-season.
That ability to elevate in the post-season is why GM John Chayka paid a notable price to pick up Paul from the Lightning this summer: goaltender Dennis Hildeby, a third-round draft pick and a fourth-rounder.
But as the 2026-27 season unfolds, it's becoming clear that acquiring Paul is one of Chayka's best acquisitions.
While he hasn't been filling opposing nets with goals, Paul has delivered terrific results in many different areas. His hard work has opened up time and space for his linemates — Kirill Marchenko and William Nylander — and the Maple Leafs have had few players with a similar motor.
Now that his average ice time is back in the 16-minute range — 16:20, to be exact — Paul has three assists and five points in 13 games. That's a pace that would put him in the 30-point range at season's end, which is much closer to what Paul has proven to be capable of throughout his time with the Lightning outside of a injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign.
But arguably the biggest impact Paul has had is through his size and determination at even strength and especially on the Maple Leafs' top-ranked penalty kill unit.
Last week, the Toronto beat the New York Rangers directly because Paul doggedly forechecked the puck into the offensive zone, drew a penalty, and kept the play alive before defenseman Troy Stecher scored the game-winner.
After that game, Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller went out of his way to praise Paul's effort.
"He's someone we've talked about before, but that's that extra effort," Hiller said of Paul's end-of-game heroics against the Blueshirts. "I thought that was a great goal by 'Stech', but (Paul's) moment was pretty important for us."
Meanwhile, Paul has averaged 2:17 of ice time on the penalty kill, giving the Maple Leafs a physical buzzsaw they've lacked in recent years.
Paul's all-around success could directly affect how Hiller employs Tavares when he returns from injury. To wit: could Tavares be respectfully shifted to the third line as he eases back into games? Or could Hiller choose to move Tavares to the wing? Those decisions are now clear options for Toronto, and that's because Paul has emerged as a difference-maker.
The 31-year-old doesn't fit the traditional profile of a second-line center, as hockey observers usually want a slew of points from someone in that role. But the Maple Leafs' abundance of scoring talent on the flanks has opened up a fantastic opportunity for Paul, and he’s making the most of it.
As a hometown Maple Leaf, Paul is playing like he understands the gravity that comes with being in Toronto. Rather than shrink from that opportunity, he's embraced it and made himself a team and fan favorite in short order.
If he can continue to thrive and contribute the way he has at both ends of the ice, Paul is going to be a fixture in Leafs Land for a long time to come.
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