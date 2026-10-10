Maple Leafs Practice Report: Nick Paul Centers Second Line As John Tavares Welcomes Baby Boy And A Defensive Shuffle Ahead of Avalanche Matchup

“With Eichs, you know they’re so good at building speed. Especially even, you gotta really be intent paying attention, and when they’re in their own end, really from their own D-zone is almost where they’re most dangerous sometimes. It sounds silly, but when they build that speed and you don’t see it coming, they get that puck in the middle of the ice, it’s pretty hard to close the gap and get a good stick on them or slow them down. So just be very mindful when he’s out there and when he’s building that speed, trying to get above them and eliminate his time and space as best you can,” McCabe said.