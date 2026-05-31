How Sharks' Macklin Celebrini’s Skating Allows Him To Be The Next Face Of The NHL

That might be Celebrini’s greatest strength as a skater. The 2024 first overall pick is incredible at picking up the puck off the boards and moving it into the center of the ice. This allows Celebrini to do so many things. While he uses his edge work and weight distribution to avoid the checker around the boards, Celebrini quickly accelerates into the open ice to create space for a shot or to make a tape-to-tape pass.