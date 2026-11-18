Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 7:43 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 7:43 PM
On the backs of a surprising young goaltender in Dylan Garand and some strong starts from Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere, the New York Rangers are emerging as a force to be reckoned with.
The past two years have been absolute nightmares for the New York Rangers, but this season is proving to be a different story.
Many thought their season was sunk when superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin sustained a lower-body injury that will keep him out for the rest of the year, but the Rangers have shown spunk and character.
Although they dropped four straight games in late October, they've since won six of seven games, outscoring their opponents 23-12 in the process and elevating to third place in the Metropolitan Division.
Whether it's outstanding youngster Dylan Garland – who has a .910 save percentage and 2.37 goals-against average in 15 appearances – or Alexis Lafreniere (team-leading 10 goals, 22 points), or Adam Fox (team-leading 24 points), the Blueshirts have been getting terrific performances up and down the lineup.
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Meanwhile, prized off-season signing Pavel Dorofeyev only has six goals and 12 points in 21 games. Imagine how good this Rangers team will be if he gets on a heater and starts filling the opposition's net.
Another quirk – after having the league's second-worst home record last season at 14-20-7, the Rangers now have the second-best home record, posting a 9-2-0 mark at Madison Square Garden.
After his team's crater job last season, Rangers GM Chris Drury sent a letter to fans stating his intent to retool rather than rebuild. Athough it's still relatively early, that decision seems to have been the right one.
And arguably the best part? With Igor Shesterkin recently moved from long-term injured reserve to season-ending injured reserve, the Rangers currently have just over $10.5 million in cap space to use this season. Drury now has the financial flexibility to address any issues that arise.
A word of caution: in this winning stretch, the Rangers have benefitted from a schedule-maker who has fed them a bunch of sub-par teams. They've beaten the St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks – not exactly a murderer's row of opponents. But the Rangers have also beaten a great Montreal Canadiens team in this stretch, so they deserve their due.
The Rangers will take on the defending Stanley Cup-champion Carolina Hurricanes twice in their next six games, giving them a great barometer for how competitive they really are at this point.
Regardless, after being the worst team in the Eastern Conference last season, they've weathered the storm and come out the other side with a squad that Blueshirts fans can take pride in.
We're definitely not prepared to say the Rangers are legitimate Cup threats, but things could've gone much worse for them to start this season. There will still be bumps on the road for the men from Manhattan, but for the first time in a while, the Rangers have given themselves a puncher's chance to do great things.
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