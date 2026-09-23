How Victor Hedman's Role With Tampa Bay Lightning May Be Changing

thehockeynews.com Victor Hedman Details Difficult Season, Fresh Start in NHL.com Interview Lightning captain Victor Hedman hasn’t played a game for Tampa Bay since March 19. Now, as he prepares to play in his 18th NHL season with the organization, Hedman sat down with NHL.com’s Dan Rosen to discuss his health, his time away from the team and his outlook heading into the 2026-27 season.