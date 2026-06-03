Hurricanes Let Game 1 Slip Away After Mistakes And Silent Stars Negate Hot Start
After storming out to an early lead and battling back to tie it late, the Hurricanes watched Game 1 slip through their fingers as Tomas Hertl's late goal lifted the Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, N.C. — For 25 seconds on Tuesday night, Lenovo Center was rocking as if the Stanley Cup parade was imminent.
Nikolaj Ehlers wired home the Carolina's first shot of the 2026 Stanley Cup final, giving the Hurricanes a dream start against the Vegas Golden Knights. The building erupted. Coach Rod Brind'Amour pumped his fist on the bench.
For a fleeting moment, it felt like the home team was destined to grab the series opener.
Then reality hit. And it hit hard.
Just 30 seconds into the second period, the Golden Knights had erased that early deficit and several more, skating away with a 5-4 victory.
Vegas' opportunistic offense, heavy forecheck and ability to capitalize on Carolina's mistakes proved too much in a wildly entertaining, mistake-filled Game 1.
The Hurricanes led or tied multiple times but couldn't close it out, undone by self-inflicted errors, a power play that lacked execution and a puzzling lack of production from their top line.
Brind'Amour didn't mince words, saying that although his team was disjointed at times, Vegas imposed its will.
"They forced us into it, and we didn't handle pressure particularly well," Brind'Amour said. "And sometimes there wasn't pressure, and we kind of made a few poor decisions with the puck, and they capitalized."
Carolina generated chances and showed fight. They tied the game at 4-4 late on Shayne Gostisbehere's goal, but too many turnovers and lapses in coverage allowed Vegas to stay one step ahead.
Tomas Hertl's backhand winner with just over three minutes remaining proved the difference.
The Jordan Staal line, with Nikolaj Ehlers and Jordan Martinook, stood out as a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating night.
"That was a good team," Staal said. "I thought they played just a little bit better than us. They executed their game plan and, I guess their forecheck and playing around, and they buried their chances when they had them."
Vegas' heavy forecheck, featuring big bodies who stayed above Carolina's players and finished checks, created problems all night. Getting out of their own zone became a recurring struggle.
"They were forechecking well," Staal said. "One guy was hard, and they were reading the play well and getting above our guys and creating turnovers in different areas than we've been used to. We've got to obviously adjust and find ways to break the puck out of our end better."
That execution was evident on a turnover that led to Hertl's game-winner.
Gostisbehere took ownership of the decisive play.
"He, like, tried to shoot it, and I took a breather for a second and went right to their guy, and that's how quick it can happen," Gostisbehere said. "Yeah, that one's definitely on me. Just took a breather for a second."
Power Play Paralysis
Another major factor in Carolina's collapse was the power play.
Despite opportunities to seize control, the power-play unit looked sluggish and imprecise. Passes hit skates instead of tape. Shots were blocked or missed the net. The execution simply wasn't there against a disciplined Vegas penalty kill.
"You've got to execute," Brind'Amour said. "You noticed the passing was, when we had the looks, there it was, and it was in the skates. That was really what I noticed. The power play is about execution, and you've got to make the plays when they're there, and we didn't execute very well."
The Hurricanes have the fourth-worst power play of the Stanley Cup playoffs at 12.1 percent.
Aho Line Goes Quiet
Perhaps most concerning for Carolina fans was the limited impact from Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov.
The top unit, usually the engine of this team's offense, managed just one notable shift in the third period. They weren't generating the high-danger chances or finishing plays that defined their run to the final.
"They had one good shift in the third there — I mean, everyone has to play well if you're going to win at this time of year," Brind'Amour said. "It's as simple as that. And your best guys have got to get on the scoresheet. That's going to have to happen if we want to get where we want to be."
Jarvis, part of that group, tried to stay positive while acknowledging the missed opportunities.
"There is (frustration), but again, like I said in the past, the chances are there," Jarvis said. "We've had our looks, and we just have to capitalize more now than ever.
"And so we can't dwell on the past. We can't dwell on the stuff we missed. It's about the next shift and next shot."
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