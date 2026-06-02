The Hockey News Predicts The 2026 Stanley Cup Final Winner

Who will win the Stanley Cup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, and who will win the Conn Smythe Trophy? We asked TheHockeyNews.com writers and editors to give their predictions.
Predicting the NHL playoffs correctly is no easy task.
The Vegas Golden Knights may have finished first in the Pacific Division, but they ranked 13th in the NHL standings heading into the playoffs. Despite that, they swept the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference final and made the final for the third time in nine years.
Carolina, meanwhile, hadn't made it to the Stanley Cup final since 2006. They not only made it this year but also dropped only one game in the process.
As a shameless plug, The Hockey News Yearbook predicted the Golden Knights and Hurricanes making the final back in August 2025. It predicted Vegas defeating Carolina.
Now, eight editors and writers for TheHockeyNews.com gave their predictions for who will win the Stanley Cup final and the Conn Smythe Trophy.
Ryan Kennedy: Carolina In Six Games
It just feels like the Hurricanes have had the rest they need to play their optimal brand of hockey throughout.
Conn Smythe winner: Frederik Andersen
Michael Traikos: Carolina In Five Games
The Hurricanes, who have only played 13 games so far, are just too rested and too hungry for the Golden Knights — or any team — to handle. Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if this one ends in a sweep. And while Frederik Andersen has been near-perfect in net, I'm giving the MVP to Taylor Hall, because he's produced (16 points) while playing a punishing style.
Conn Smythe winner: Taylor Hall
Adam Proteau: Carolina In Six Games
The Golden Knights will keep it close, but the Hurricanes' speed and skill will overwhelm Vegas and pick apart Carter Hart.
Conn Smythe winner: Frederik Andersen
Ken Campbell: Carolina In Six Games
For so many reasons, not a single person outside the Greater Las Vegas area wants to see the Golden Knights win. They have become The Evil Empire. Taylor Hall will become the first and only player in NHL history to win a Hart and Conn Smythe and not be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Conn Smythe winner: Taylor Hall
David Alter: Vegas In Six Games
The Golden Knights have transformed their play under John Tortorella, and Mitch Marner has been a scoring weapon they've been able to unlock at the right time. If any team can get past Carolina's boring lockdown play, it's the 2023 champs.
Conn Smythe winner: Mitch Marner
Willie G. Ramirez: Vegas In Six Games
Scoring depth and goaltending will give the Knights their second title. Mitch Marner wins the Conn Smythe, though a dominating effort from Carter Hart could deservedly challenge for votes.
Conn Smythe winner: Mitch Marner
Jonathan Tovell: Carolina In Five Games
The Golden Knights made this final tougher to predict after sweeping the Colorado Avalanche. If the Hurricanes give Vegas any breathing room, this series could end quickly in favor of the Knights. But Carolina's been so relentless in its aggressive defense that top players on opposing teams have been rattled through the first three rounds, and the squad's had enough rest to keep that going in the final.
Conn Smythe winner: Frederik Andersen
Andre Leal: Carolina In Six Games
The Hurricanes have shown what it means to be a true team. No skater has completely dominated on his own, and it's more of a collective effort, with Frederik Andersen impressively shutting the door.
Conn Smythe winner: Frederik Andersen
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