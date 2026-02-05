Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis Replaces Brayden Point On Canada's Olympic Team

Point was ruled out of the 2026 Games because of a knee injury. The 29-year-old suffered this blow on Jan. 12 in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers and hasn't returned to action since then.
The two-time Stanley Cup champion has played 37 games for the Lightning this season, recording 11 goals and 30 points. Point is a four-time 40-goal scorer, reaching the mark in each of the last three seasons.
Point played in every game for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scoring one goal and one assist.
Brayden Point warmed up on the ice for warmups before Sunday's Stadium Series game but did not play due to injury. (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)
That said, Jarvis is also no stranger to representing Canada at an international tournament. He featured in three contests for the Canadians at the 4 Nations Face-Off and registered one assist on the way to becoming tournament champions.
In the NHL this year, the 24-year-old has 25 goals and 43 points in 48 games for the Hurricanes.
This is the second time in the span of a week that a member of the Lightning had to be replaced due to an injury.
On Tuesday, center Anthony Cirelli was withdrawn from Canada's Olympic team. Cirelli was on the receiving end of a hit from Boston Bruins' Mark Kastelic during the Stadium Series game and left the contest early because of it.
Other Canadian forwards who remain off the team include Connor Bedard, Mark Scheifele, Travis Konecny, Zach Hyman and Wyatt Johnston.
