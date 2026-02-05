Seth Jarvis Is An Olympian; Carolina Star To Join Team Canada As Injury Repalcement

An unexpected call-up propels Seth Jarvis from Carolina's scoring leader to Team Canada's Olympic roster, aiming for gold in Milan.
Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis has been selected to join Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics as an injury replacement for Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point.
The 24-year-old Winnipeg native was originally left off of the initial roster, despite playing for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it seems like opportunity found him regardless.
Seth Jarvis on late Olympic push
The Hurricanes star was actually asked about his recent play being a potential late showcase for the Team Canada brass, to which he responded: "I think I blew that opportunity already. I think that parts done."
How wrong he was.
Jarvis leads Carolina in goals this season with 25 and is third on the team in points with 43 in 48 games.
The two-way, all-situations winger is a vital piece for the Hurricanes and a big reason why they're as good of a team as they are.
He plays on the power play, penalty kill and is as responsible defensively as he is talented offensively.
Jarvis gives his all every game and it will be no different in Milan as he aims to help Canada win yet another gold medal.
Carolina now will have five Olympians competing this month as Jarvis joins Sebastian Aho (Finland), Jaccob Slavin (USA), Nikolaj Ehlers (Denmark) and Frederik Andersen (Denmark).
