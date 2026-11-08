'I Don't Like It': 2026 Hockey Hall Of Fame Inductees React To NHL Trade Requests, No-Move Clauses

“I've always been a pretty loyal person, and I've never been traded before," he said. "Even in junior, I played the same place my whole junior career. I've always felt like it wasn't going to be my decision. I always just felt like this is just where I was supposed to be, and it always felt like that. Even at times where I felt like it might not be, I just felt like I was going to try and work as hard as I could to be as best as I can, and let the cards fall where they may."