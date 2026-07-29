'I'd Probably Put My Money On Gav': NHL Top Prospects Predict Leafs' McKenna Will Be Best Rookie

Upper Deck-hosted NHLPA Rookie Showcase players tab Gavin McKenna and Cole Hutson as the front-runners for the NHL's 2027 Calder Trophy.
Gavin McKenna might not be a lock to start the season on a line with Auston Matthews.
But according to several top prospects at the Upper Deck-hosted 2026 NHLPA Rookie Showcase, the Toronto Maple Leafs' No. 1 overall pick is an early favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.
"I'd probably put my money on Gav," the Anaheim Ducks' Roger McQueen (10th overall in 2025) told The Hockey News at the showcase in Chicago on Wednesday.
Getting acclimated to a new league is nothing new for the Maple Leafs' top prospect.
As a 15-year-old, McKenna was granted exceptional status to play in the WHL. In his first full season, he was named rookie of the year after scoring 34 goals and 97 points in 61 games for the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Last season, McKenna left for the NCAA, where he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year after scoring 15 goals and 51 points in 35 games for Penn State University. The 18-year-old center was also named a Hobey Baker Memorial Award candidate as the top men's college hockey player.
"If they stick Gav with Matthews and (Matthew) Knies, I'd pick Gav," said the Carolina Hurricanes' 2025 second-rounder, Charlie Cerrato. "Maybe I'm biased because he was my teammate (at Penn State)."
It wasn't just McKenna's teammates who were singing his praises.
Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine (41st overall in 2023) saw a lot of McKenna while playing for Michigan State and knows firsthand how dangerous the Leafs' top prospect is with the puck.
"Some guy sitting over there is pretty good," Augustine said while pointing at McKenna. "We played against him a few times. Gavin, he's a special player."
McKenna scored two goals and picked up two assists in four games against Augustine's Spartans last season. The two could become even more familiar with one another, as Toronto and Detroit are in the Atlantic Division.
According to BetMGM, Philadelphia Flyers right winger Porter Martone actually has the best Calder Trophy odds, having scored four goals and 10 points in a nine-game stint at the end of the regular season.
Ranked second is McKenna, followed by second overall pick Ivar Stenberg of the San Jose Sharks and 2025 first-round pick Anton Frondell of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Rounding out the top five is Washington Capitals defense prospect Cole Hutson. Fellow Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall (40th overall in 2023) mentioned Hutson as a potential challenger for the Calder Trophy next season.
"You saw what Cole did last year going up," Cristall said of Hutson, who scored three goals and 10 points in 14 games at the end of the season. "But you've got Gav being the first overall pick."
Martone had a similar sentiment, saying "one of these two" while looking at Hutson and Cristall.
"Cole Hutson for sure," added Trevor Connelly (19th overall in 2024).
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