Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2026 5:53 PM
Updated Nov 16, 2026 5:55 PM
After the IIHF confirmed that Russia will not be competing at the world junior hockey championship next month in Alberta, IIHF president Franz Reindl has shared what factors went into the decision and what the future implications of the CAS's ruling may be.
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