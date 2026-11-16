thehockeynews.com 'Good For Him': NHL Legend Wayne Gretzky Lends His Support To Mark Carney Over Russian Ban Decision Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky made news Friday at the official renaming of the Hockey Hall of Fame's resource center – now named after his late father, Walter Gretzky. And in addition to answering questions about his father, 'The Great One' didn't shy away when asked questions about politics.