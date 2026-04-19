'I'm Hoping We're Amped Up': Sabres Banking On Electric Buffalo Fan Base As Playoff Drought Ends

After 15 years in playoff darkness, the Queen City is finally glowing blue and gold as a rejuvenated Sabres squad—led by a familiar face and a new front office—looks to turn regular-season momentum into a deep playoff run.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The time has arrived as the Buffalo Sabres get set to play in their first playoff games in 15 years.
You can immediately feel the vibe as an outsider when you cross the border into the Queen City and see the 'GO SABRES' signs with makeshift Stanley Cups, as the fanbase gets ready to scratch a long-standing playoff itch.
For Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, the priority is managing emotions for the many players on his roster who have no experience with playoff hockey.
While he doesn't want his players doing something reckless that will lead to penalty trouble, he wants them to feed off the local energy.
"I'm hoping that we are amped up because it will be electric," Ruff said. "It will be a totally different feeling for sure. I'm looking forward to how our guys are going to react to it. We've talked about the energy we need to bring and how we need to play. I anticipate them being ready to do it."
There's immense excitement throughout the city.
When the Sabres last went to the post-season, the KeyBank Center was known as the HSBC Arena. Back then, the facility stood among many vacant parking lots that have since been developed. LECOM Harborcenter, the team's official practice facility, had not yet been built.
Current owner Terry Pegula had only recently purchased the team at that time, and much of the modern development around the Sabres' home did not exist. This includes the Canalside area around the building, which is expected to be packed with fans watching the game from outside the arena.
The demand for entry is historic; as of Sunday morning, the lowest-priced ticket for Game 1 was $450 USD — by far the most expensive "get-in" price of any opening home game in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.
While Ruff was the coach the last time the club made the playoffs, the management structure around him has changed significantly.
A mid-season change at GM from Kevyn Adams to Jarmo Kekalainen seemingly sparked the club's fortune. The team transformed from a struggling 14-14-5 squad tied for last in the Eastern Conference into the winners of the Atlantic Division.
Simply getting to the "dance" is a milestone, but expectations remain high. The Sabres haven't won a playoff round since 2007, and rolling over for their opponent, the Boston Bruins, won't be accepted by a rabid fan base eager for a return to glory.
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