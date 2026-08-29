Three Potential NHL Trade Destinations For Jets' Connor Hellebuyck

After the Winnipeg Jets goaltender went public with a trade request, here are three potential destinations for Connor Hellebuyck.
After 11 seasons with the team, three Vezina Trophies and a Hart Trophy, Connor Hellebuyck publicly requested a trade from the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Now that Hellebuyck has made it clear he wants out of Winnipeg, he will be watched closely as a trade candidate. Many teams would love a superstar goaltender. However, it may get tricky with his no-move clause and five more years still on his contract with an $8.5-million salary cap hit.
Nonetheless, let's look at three teams that could make sense as landing spots for Hellebuyck.
New Jersey Devils
After trading Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers earlier this off-season, it would not be surprising if the New Jersey Devils kicked tires on Hellebuyck. New Jersey is hoping to bounce back from their rough 2025-26 season, and bringing in a star goalie like Hellebuyck could help them do just that.
The Devils currently have Jake Allen, David Rittich, and Nico Daws as their goaltenders. None of these three goalies necessarily stand out as starting goalies, so it would make plenty of sense for New Jersey GM Sunny Mehta to make a real run at Hellebuyck.
Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres have often been connected to Hellebuyck this off-season. With the star netminder making his trade request public, it would be understandable if they pushed to acquire him before the season.
While the Sabres' three-goalie tandem of Alex Lyon, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and Colten Ellis had their strong moments this past season, acquiring Hellebuyck could be a game-changing move for Buffalo. He would give them an elite goalie, and he could be the piece that helps the Sabres prove 2025-26 was not a fluke.
San Jose Sharks
Keep an eye on the San Jose Sharks as a potential landing spot for Hellebuyck. The Sharks took a nice step forward this past season and have one of the NHL's most exciting groups of young players led by Macklin Celebrini. It is fair to wonder if that could grab the attention of Hellebuyck.
Acquiring the 33-year-old netminder could be exactly what helps the Sharks take that next step and become a true playoff team in 2026-27. The Sharks have trading assets to pull off a move for Hellebuyck, and they should seriously consider it.
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