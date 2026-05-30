Lack Of Conversation Regarding Blue Jackets' Jenner's Contract Status Is Not Right

Jenner may want to play on a team that regularly makes the playoffs, and right now, that’s not something you can say about the Blue Jackets. So Jenner could be forgiven for taking less to sign with a legitimate Stanley Cup front-runner than he would have played for in Columbus. He’s given the Jackets a hometown discount for his entire NHL career, and it’s now time for the organization to return the favor to the 32-year-old.